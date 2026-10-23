After 15 years of shaping reality television, Love & Hip Hop is officially wrapping up its iconic run. VH1 has announced “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter,” a six-part limited series kicking off Tuesday, November 10 at 8 PM ET. Fans can catch new episodes weekly in a simultaneous broadcast across VH1, BET, and MTV.

Ever since it hit television screens back in 2011, the franchise has offered an inside look at the high-stakes intersection of music, romance, and fame. Over the past decade and a half, it transformed breakout stars into household names and sparked endless online debate.

Now, the stars and minds behind the phenomenon are reuniting to look back. The upcoming event features fresh interviews with cast members spanning all four iconic cities—New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami—alongside key producers, executives, and media voices.

Viewers can expect to see fan favorites return to share their perspectives, including Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Yandy Smith, Mimi Faust, Rasheeda Frost, Trick Daddy, Safaree Samuels, Trina, Ray J, Scrappy, and Yung Joc. Media personalities Angela Yee, Nina Parker, and Jess Hilarious also join in to reflect on the show’s lasting cultural footprint.

Produced by Antoinette Media, the special is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, John Crenny, and Julie Ha for MTV Entertainment Studios.