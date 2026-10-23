Here we go again. Another potential U.S. military “conflict” potentially on the horizon that the American people are not asking for while gas prices are high and groceries are becoming more difficult to put on the table. That said, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is drawing attention over a reported social media appeal encouraging Cubans frustrated with their government to discreetly cooperate with the CIA as the Trump administration increases pressure on Havana.

The message reportedly targeted citizens disillusioned by corruption, economic hardship and years of unfulfilled government promises, urging them to consider working with American intelligence to help bring political change to the island.

To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba – now is the time.



The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 23, 2026

The unusual public reference to covert intelligence cooperation has sparked debate over Washington’s intentions toward Cuba and the administration’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy posture.

Critics have characterized the reported appeal as evidence of American efforts to destabilize the Cuban government, while others have questioned the effectiveness of publicly promoting cooperation with an intelligence agency whose operations typically depend on secrecy.

Quick intermission from this story to remind you about a relevant “Marco Realizing” meme, Cuban dictator edition:

Anyway, the controversy comes as President Donald Trump continues signaling that Cuba remains a priority for his administration.

During a Florida rally, Trump reportedly suggested that his administration would turn greater attention toward Cuba following developments involving Iran, identifying Rubio as a central figure in advancing Washington’s objectives.

Rubio, whose parents emigrated from Cuba, has long advocated tougher policies toward the country’s communist government and remains one of its most outspoken critics in American politics.

Meanwhile, Cuba continues confronting severe economic difficulties, including energy shortages and pressure associated with American sanctions and reported restrictions on oil shipments.

Those conditions have intensified concerns about the island’s economic stability and the broader humanitarian consequences of escalating tensions between Washington and Havana.

The reported intelligence appeal also raises questions about how the administration intends to pursue political change and what role Cuban citizens might play in that strategy.

For now, the reported remarks remain part of a larger confrontation over Cuba’s political future, with growing attention on Washington’s next moves.