When it comes to the foundation of the Wu-Tang Clan, there are certain names that simply cannot be left out of the conversation, and Mathematics is undoubtedly one of them. From creating one of the most recognizable logos in music history to providing the sonic backdrop for some of the Clan’s most memorable recordings, the Queens-born DJ and producer has been an integral part of the Wu-Tang legacy since its inception. Now, the man behind the W is preparing to add another chapter to that history with his forthcoming album, Black Samson: The Saga Continues and his latest single proves that the Wu-Tang formula is still as potent as ever.

Mathematics has officially unleashed “Knowledge My Wisdom,” a new offering featuring Wu-Tang swordsmen Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa alongside respected West Coast lyricist Planet Asia and the unmistakable voice of the late Popa Wu. The single, now available across all digital streaming platforms, brings together generations of lyrical craftsmanship and the spiritual teachings that have remained central to the Wu-Tang philosophy for more than three decades.

For longtime followers of the Clan, the combination speaks for itself. Inspectah Deck, widely regarded as one of Hip Hop’s most technically gifted MCs, joins forces with Masta Killa, whose deliberate delivery and knowledge-driven lyricism have always represented the philosophical side of the Wu. Planet Asia adds another dimension to the record, connecting the Clan’s Staten Island foundation with the lyrical traditions of the West Coast underground. The inclusion of Popa Wu, whose teachings and spoken-word contributions helped shape the group’s identity, gives the record an additional connection to the Wu-Tang legacy.

“Knowledge My Wisdom” follows the project’s first single, “God Body,” which brought together two of Hip Hop’s most respected wordsmiths, Method Man and AZ. That collaboration alone was enough to get the attention of serious lyric enthusiasts, but Mathematics continues to demonstrate that his upcoming release is being constructed with the kind of attention to personnel, production and authenticity that has defined his career.

Scheduled for November 6, 2026, through DNA Music, Black Samson: The Saga Continues serves as the follow-up to April 2025’s Black Samson: The Bastard Swordsman, which reached the top of the iTunes Rap chart. Produced entirely by Mathematics, the new album promises another heavyweight collection of MCs representing both the Wu-Tang family and the broader lyrical underground.

The project’s extensive lineup includes Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U-God, AZ, Ransom, Cormega, Rome Streetz, Che Noir, Skyzoo, Planet Asia, Grafh, NEMS and Cory Gunz, among others. With a roster spanning different generations and regions of Hip Hop, Mathematics is once again positioning himself as the musical architect bringing some of the culture’s most formidable voices together under one roof.

What makes Mathematics’ contributions especially significant is that his place in Wu-Tang history extends far beyond the production boards. The longtime Clan DJ is the creative mind responsible for designing the iconic Wu-Tang W, a symbol that has transcended music to become one of the most recognizable emblems in popular culture. Whether displayed on album covers, clothing, murals or stages around the world, that logo remains an enduring representation of the group’s global influence.

Behind the scenes, Mathematics has also maintained a production legacy that runs throughout the Wu-Tang catalog. His credits extend across the group’s albums and into the solo catalogs of Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and Cappadonna, as well as Method Man and Redman’s collaborative work. His ability to preserve the Clan’s signature gritty aesthetic while allowing individual artists to develop their own musical identities has made him one of the collective’s most valuable creative contributors.

And while the Wu-Tang name has become a worldwide institution, Mathematics has remained committed to the elements that helped establish its foundation: hard drums, carefully selected samples, uncompromising lyricism and the knowledge that has always separated the Clan from the ordinary.

With Black Samson: The Saga Continues, Mathematics isn’t simply assembling another compilation of impressive guest appearances. He’s continuing a musical tradition that connects Wu-Tang’s original architects with some of today’s most respected underground MCs, reminding listeners that the culture’s foundation remains just as important as its evolution.

For an artist who helped create the visual identity of one of Hip Hop’s greatest collectives, Mathematics has spent decades making sure the music behind that symbol carries the same weight. “Knowledge My Wisdom” is another example of that dedication, bringing together lyrical excellence, cultural continuity and the unmistakable spirit of the Wu.

Salute to Mathematics for continuing to carry the W with the same creativity, consistency and dedication that helped build the Wu-Tang legacy. From the turntables to the production boards to the logo recognized around the globe, his fingerprints are all over Hip Hop history, and Black Samson: The Saga Continues is shaping up to be another testament to that contribution.

Black Samson: The Saga Continues arrives November 6, 2026, via DNA Music. “Knowledge My Wisdom,” featuring Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Planet Asia and Popa Wu, is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Wu-Tang Is Forever!