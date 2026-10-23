Rapper Monaleo is using her platform to urge fans to head to the polls for the upcoming midterm election. The “Everythang Pinka” artist flipped her signature phrase to “Everythang Blue” in an endorsement of James Talarico for Texas State Representative.

Taking to Instagram alongside Talarico, Monaleo encouraged her followers to cast their ballots for the entire ticket, writing: “everythang blueeeeeee! political pimpcess outside w @jamestalarico 💙🩷 Putting blue all the way DINE the ballot! GO VOTE!🗳️”

She doubled down on her call to action in a second message to push early turnout: “et’s keep breaking records!!!! be the change we wanna see!!!! EARLY VOTING ENDS IN 12 DAYS!!!! GET UP GET OUTSIDE!!!! 🗳️”