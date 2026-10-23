Right in time for the holidays. If your coworkers have been getting on your nerves lately, October 23 might be the one day on the internet that understands exactly how you feel.

Today is National Slap Your Coworker Day



Go and slap your coworkers, including Managers and Supervisors! Thank me later pic.twitter.com/A5wZOQyoUP — Hluphizwe Jnr 🍺🤴🏽 Masinga (@TheRealSmomoh) October 23, 2026

National Slap Your Coworker Day has returned, bringing another wave of memes, hilarious workplace scenarios and playful warnings aimed at the colleagues who somehow manage to test everyone’s patience before the first coffee break.

Happy Slap a Co-Worker day 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EAilOVBj24 — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) October 23, 2026

The unofficial observance has been circulating online for more than two decades, with its origins reportedly dating back to chain emails in the early 2000s. Long before social media became the center of internet culture, office workers were forwarding humorous messages about the everyday frustrations that come with sharing a workplace.

Today is National Slap Your Coworker Day.⁰Before you act, remember: HR also celebrates National Documentation Week.⁰One impulsive slap and suddenly you're the featured guest speaker at a mandatory workplace conduct seminar. 🤝📋#OfficeHumor #WorkLife #HRHasEnteredTheChat pic.twitter.com/sUxUOQA4FG — ✭ 🅑🅤🅑🅑🅐 ✭ (@BubbatheOG) October 23, 2026

Today, the joke has found a much larger audience through Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, where users turn familiar workplace annoyances into viral entertainment.

Anyone who has worked in an office probably knows the characters.

Today is National Slap Your Coworker Day pic.twitter.com/gDyJqrs4t7 — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 23, 2026

There’s the coworker who insists on taking every phone call on speaker, the person who schedules unnecessary meetings, the colleague who reheats something questionable in the communal microwave and, of course, the employee who somehow turns a five-minute conversation into an hour-long discussion.

National Slap Your Coworker Day gives people an opportunity to laugh about those situations without taking the joke literally.

Social media has also embraced television references, particularly scenes from NBC’s The Office, a series that built much of its comedy around uncomfortable workplace interactions and the personalities employees encounter every day.

Clips featuring Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert and Michael Scott have become natural additions to the annual celebration, with fans compiling memorable moments that capture the absurdity of office life.

The unofficial holiday also reflects how internet humor transforms shared experiences into cultural moments. A joke that once traveled through forwarded emails can now reach millions through a single meme or video.

For workers navigating another long week, October 23 offers a chance to find humor in the small annoyances that make office life memorable.

And judging by the internet’s annual enthusiasm, plenty of people have a coworker in mind.