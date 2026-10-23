The NFL’s Week 7 schedule is loaded with compelling matchups as playoff positioning begins taking shape, with undefeated contenders, returning quarterbacks and familiar division rivals setting the stage for a busy weekend.

Is your team winning in Week 7? pic.twitter.com/QtmPs6hdzB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2026

Following Chicago’s Thursday night victory over New England, attention turns to Kansas City and Seattle, where the undefeated Chiefs face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks in one of the week’s biggest attractions.

Every NFL team's record after week 6 in NFL 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xVjQ2AcuAa — SportsGully (@thesportsgully) October 21, 2026

Kansas City enters at 5-0, while Seattle looks to improve its 3-3 record. The matchup also carries a personal storyline for Kenneth Walker III, who returns to Lumen Field wearing a Chiefs uniform just eight months after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with Seattle.

Week 7 on the forecast ☁️ pic.twitter.com/NzWskj7fB0 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 23, 2026

Elsewhere, Green Bay and Detroit renew their NFC North rivalry in a division where every team currently holds a winning record. With postseason implications already emerging, the contest could influence the division’s trajectory heading into November.

Baltimore’s meeting with Cincinnati brings another major AFC North confrontation. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return following a two-game absence caused by an ankle injury, facing a Bengals defensive front featuring newcomers Boye Mafe and Dexter Lawrence.

The NFL’s international expansion also takes center stage as Pittsburgh and New Orleans meet in Paris for the league’s first regular-season game in France. The Steelers enter the matchup looking to secure their fifth victory.

Quarterback developments are generating attention in New York, where J.J. McCarthy is expected to make his first start for the Giants against Houston after replacing Jameis Winston during last week’s action.

Meanwhile, undefeated Minnesota returns from its bye week to host Indianapolis, with Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Christian Darrisaw expected back in the lineup. The Colts arrive following organizational turmoil involving the dismissal of general manager Chris Ballard.

Denver’s visit to Arizona also puts Bo Nix under scrutiny, with the Broncos quarterback averaging just 5.6 yards per pass attempt despite his team’s 4-2 record and strong defensive performances.

The weekend also features the Rams against the Raiders and Cleveland visiting Tennessee, before Dallas and Philadelphia close the slate with a Monday night NFC East showdown.

With division standings tightening and several contenders facing meaningful tests, Week 7 offers an early indication of which teams are building momentum toward the postseason.