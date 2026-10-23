Many artists consider their albums as a mark of finishing something and beginning anew. PMM’s newest project, Elan, goes much farther than that. Unlike others that may be based on trendy sounds, PMM created an album where he presents himself and embraces his experiences, the good and bad.

The brand new album is named after Elan Kishinevsky – the artist’s real name. The work is an introduction to the person that he really is. PMM considers Elan the embodiment of his purity, the way he feels and thinks having been through numerous victories and defeats.

“I think that Elan is meant to represent the purest version of me and who I am as a person,” PMM says. “While creating the album, I thought the best choice was to name it after myself.”

Music Written Under a Different Kind of Pressure

The road to Elan was shaped by experiences that challenged PMM both personally and creatively. During the making of the album, he experienced the loss of loved ones while also coming to terms with the reality that some relationships were not as genuine as he once believed.

At the same time, he found himself wrestling with expectations surrounding his music. Previous releases had not reached the audience he hoped for, creating a level of pressure that ultimately changed his approach in the studio. “And I couldn’t just do a good album. I had to RAP. I had to pour my soul into the tracklist. Anything else would have been a failure.”

That is how he approached every recording session. He did not concentrate on creating individual songs. Instead, he tried to create a whole album in which each verse, beat, and single made sense.

Expanding His Sound Without Losing His Identity

Even as he made things more personal for the new project, PMM also stretched himself out as an artist. As he states about Elan, it is a more somber record than his other projects, with production that was highly polished but performed with more intensity.

Fans should be ready for some emotionally charged music along with records with the confidence and aggression of his previous work. PMM stated that his vocal delivery got even louder, more aggressive, and more direct, letting people hear his personality in ways that were only hinted at before.

Artists like Drake and Future inspired him in his approach to music, but his goal was to create his own sound based on his life experiences, not recreate their style.

Building Toward Something Bigger

One of the unexpected elements of creativity within the recording process was the way everything just started clicking into place for PMM right from the start. “As soon as I would hop on my studio sessions, stuff would be coming really easily and fluidly,” he explains.

But that creative process also gave him some lessons about how and when to let go. Understanding when enough was enough and how to stop himself from adding unnecessary elements to his songs proved to be incredibly valuable during the album creation process.

As Elan is now out, PMM hopes listeners will understand that there is something more behind each track and the process of making the album. “I hope people are able to feel the dedication that it took and put in.”

That dedication can be heard throughout the entire album. Rather than being a grouping of individual songs, Elan allows listeners to get to know PMM at a point where he has earned a certain amount of confidence through hard work, growth, and dedication to his craft. “If we did what we were supposed to do on this album, Elan would mean more than that.”

Listen to PMM’s new album Elan out now: