Sports entertainment company PrizePicks is stepping into digital collectibles with the launch of PrizePicks Packs. The new product brings the excitement of opening trading card packs online, giving fans nationwide direct access to rare physical sports and Pokémon cards.

At launch, PrizePicks Packs features an extraordinary slate of high-value inventory. Headlining the debut is the 2025/26 Topps Chrome Update Cooper Flagg Rookie NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 10, estimated at $8.04 million. Other major pulls include a rare 1998 Pokémon CoroCoro Illustrator Pikachu, alongside rookie debut patch cards for Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel.

Users can open digital packs priced between $1 and $2,500 across basketball, football, and Pokémon categories. Collectors can choose to sell pulled cards back instantly for full market value or have the physical items shipped straight to their doorstep.

“Packs is exactly what PrizePicks is about: building engaging experiences our customers want, in a responsible way,” said Mike Ybarra, CEO of PrizePicks. He noted that the platform offers both casual fans and collectors direct access to rare cards that were previously out of reach due to price tags and auction restrictions.

To ensure safety, PrizePicks is integrating its Responsible Use tools into the product, including age-gating, mandatory deposit limits, and behavioral health services.