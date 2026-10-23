TMZ reported that wrestling legend Ric Flair reportedly suffered a frightening medical emergency Friday after collapsing outside a Tampa restaurant, just hours after revealing that doctors had diagnosed him with a serious blood clot in his leg.

TMZ has reported that Ric Flair has slipped and fell at a restaurant recently:



Speedy recovery to the Nature Boy. https://t.co/DrWnBCudxK pic.twitter.com/uKfk4HtPP3 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 23, 2026

The WWE Hall of Famer had earlier addressed fans on social media, apologizing for canceled appearances and explaining that physicians had restricted his travel while preparing to perform a procedure involving a vein in his leg.

Ric Flair was taken to the hospital after he fell outside a restaurant in Florida on Friday. pic.twitter.com/2OPrugAKz6 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 23, 2026

Later that day, Flair was reportedly at Wagamama in Tampa when the situation took a troubling turn.

According to accounts of the incident, the wrestling icon had left the restaurant’s bar area and was crossing the street when he suddenly fell. The collapse reportedly left him bleeding heavily, with concerns that he may have suffered a concussion.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and provided medical attention before transporting Flair to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, including whether his previously disclosed blood clot played any role in the incident. Details concerning his condition following hospitalization have also been limited.

Flair, one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable personalities, has experienced significant health complications over the years. In 2017, he endured a life-threatening medical crisis that required extensive treatment and a lengthy recovery.

The 16-time world champion has remained active in public appearances and wrestling-related events, maintaining a connection with fans decades after becoming one of the industry’s defining figures.

News of Friday’s reported emergency quickly circulated throughout the wrestling community, prompting messages of concern and support for the legendary performer.

With Flair already facing treatment for a serious vascular condition, the latest incident has intensified concern about his health.

Fans are now awaiting further information from Flair or his representatives regarding his recovery and the medical evaluations following the fall.