Rising Dominican artist YK It’s Junaa is keeping his momentum going with the drop of his latest single and music video, “Pecado De La Lujuria,” out now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music Latin.

The new track dives straight into themes of lust, obsession, and forbidden desire. Junaa weaves lyrics and references to voodoo, santeria, and religious confession into a story centered on heavy attraction and inner conflict. Right from the opening lines, “I don’t know if she put a voodoo spell on me / So we would lose control / With her body, she performed santería,” the song hits on the constant tug-of-war between surrendering to temptation and dealing with guilt.

That same tension carries over into the music video, which uses dramatic, church-inspired imagery to bring the narrative to life. The visual starts with Junaa encountering a priest alongside women hidden under red capes. As his curiosity grows, he steps into a confessional booth, where the line between desire and remorse blurs before he ultimately gives in to temptation.

This latest drop follows his recent tracks “SERPIENTE” and “DND TOY,” adding to a expanding catalog that mixes melodic trap, reggaeton, Latin rap, R&B, and drill with his Caribbean roots. Based between New Jersey and the Dominican Republic, the artist has built a solid following with hits like “Envenenau” and his breakout EP Huracán, along with high-profile collaborations alongside stars like Myke Towers.

Ahead of the new single release, YK It’s Junaa spoke with The Source about his career:

The Source: Being born in New Jersey and raised in the Dominican Republic gives you a distinct dual vantage point. How did navigating between those two worlds shape the storytelling and cadences in your music, and how do you approach songwriting so it connects naturally with both U.S. urban and Latin audiences?



YK It’s Junaa: Living between the DR and the US I stay tapped into both worlds, and that naturally comes through in my music. I mix English and Spanish in my bars because that’s who I am. I’m not trying to fit into one mold or the other. I’m a product of both worlds, and that’s what makes my sound unique and relatable. It allows me to connect with my fans in the DR, the US, and everywhere in between.

Your sound fluidly bridges melodic trap, Latin drill, R&B, and traditional Caribbean textures. When you’re blending so many distinct styles in the studio, how do you keep the identity grounded so every track still feels unmistakably like Junaa?

I like to take it one song at a time and let each sound have its moment. That way, every track keeps my essence, and I’m not forcing different genres together just for the sake of it. I want every song to feel natural to me.

“SERPIENTE” leans heavily into temptation, raw attraction, and living in the moment. What was the initial spark when you and Midnvght linked up, and how did bouncing ideas off each other push the sound in a different direction than your previous releases?



Initially, I had a darker concept for the song, but Midnight helped bring a different energy to it. It made the song more digestible and balanced everything out without losing the original feeling behind it.

Between “Envenenau” passing 26 million views, “DIGITAL15,” and your EP Huracán, your audience has exploded into a global following. How has your creative mindset in the studio evolved since Huracán, especially when balancing viral social media momentum with long-term artistic growth?

Those two songs came naturally to me back when I didn’t really have a set creative process in place. As I’ve grown in my career I’ve learned to be more intentional about building on what I’ve created and thinking about what my fans would enjoy, while still making sure the music feels genuine to me. It’s about finding that balance without losing who I am as an artist.

With “SERPIENTE” and “DND TOY” setting the stage, what core sonic theme or untold side of your life anchors this upcoming project, and what mark do you want it to leave on the Latin urban scene?

My goal with every project is to level up from the last one. As I keep making music, I want fans to recognize me for my ear for melodies and my beat selection.