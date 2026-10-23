Yung Miami is reflecting on her complex friendship and history with former City Girls groupmate JT on her new song “Dear JT,” featured on her debut album, Watch Dis!.

On the track, Miami directly addresses their public fallout alongside their shared memories.

“Letter to my friend ’cause I know they got a narrative/Fallin’ out with my sister in public, so embarrassing,” Miami raps on the song. “Now we ain’t seeing eye to eye, I wonder why/When you was dead wrong, I used to act blind.”

Miami goes on to mourn the end of their once-unbreakable bond: “Sis, we could’ve made history/And we done grew apart, now that’s no more.”