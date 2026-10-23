Yung Miami is speaking out after attempting to recruit Drake for the remix of her hit single Spend Dat. Back in June on the BET Awards red carpet, the rapper publicly expressed her desire to collaborate with him, declaring, “You gotta stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake.”

However, the outreach did not go as planned. Yung Miami revealed that Drake never responded to her message about joining the track.

“Drake left me on read. I’m like, ‘Drake, what did I do?’ I love Drake… Just tell me no. I’m good with the no, but leaving me on read is like, what?” she shared.