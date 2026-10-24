Drake knows how to make an entrance, and apparently, he knows how to make a statement without saying much at all. The ICEMAN celebrated his milestone 40th birthday with an extravagant, multi-day affair at New York City’s exclusive Casa Cipriani, reportedly dropping $1 million on a celebration packed with luxury, celebrity guests, and a few moments that have people reading between the lines.

The Backstreet Boys performed at Drake’s 40th birthday party pic.twitter.com/J9rxSQLBNr — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 24, 2026

The location and timing added another layer of intrigue. Drake chose New York City, Jay-Z’s hometown, to celebrate his birthday on the very night Shawn Carter was performing at SoFi Stadium in LA for the first of two back-to-back performances on his “JAY-Z 30” tour.

Drake performs “I Want It That Way” with the Backstreet Boys at his 40th birthday bash in NYC. https://t.co/lED6Jy4H4S — I C E M A N🦉 (@Gracious9689) October 24, 2026

The geography and timing made for an interesting coincidence as Drake held court in the city synonymous with Shawn Carter’s legacy.

Drake looking over a collage of memories his friends put together to celebrate his 40th birthday pic.twitter.com/uOmOdXGuCQ — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) October 22, 2026

Inside Casa Cipriani, approximately 400 guests gathered for a celebration that reflected Drake’s appetite for the finer things. The evening included luxury giveaways featuring Chanel and Hermès handbags, along with a surprise performance from the Backstreet Boys. Drake even joined the group onstage for their signature hit, “I Want It That Way.”

Drake performing “I Want It That Way” with the Backstreet Boys at his 40th birthday party 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/iAa2Kz4E6G — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 24, 2026

During the festivities, Drake took a moment to address his guests, offering some perspective on reaching another decade of life.

"Living well is the best revenge. F**k 'em all."



– Drake during his birthday speech🧊 pic.twitter.com/c1ZQ30lt79 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 24, 2026

“Tonight is not about a tour, or album release or a bunch of videos we shot, or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive”

He followed that reflection with another declaration that carried considerably more attitude.

“Living well is the best revenge. F**k ’em all.”

Whether the New York celebration was deliberately timed to coincide with Jay-Z’s Los Angeles performances remains unknown. Still, the optics were unmistakable. Drake celebrated four decades of life surrounded by hundreds of guests, expensive gifts, and a soundtrack courtesy of one of pop music’s biggest groups.