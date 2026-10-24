Drake knows how to make an entrance, and apparently, he knows how to make a statement without saying much at all. The ICEMAN celebrated his milestone 40th birthday with an extravagant, multi-day affair at New York City’s exclusive Casa Cipriani, reportedly dropping $1 million on a celebration packed with luxury, celebrity guests, and a few moments that have people reading between the lines.
The location and timing added another layer of intrigue. Drake chose New York City, Jay-Z’s hometown, to celebrate his birthday on the very night Shawn Carter was performing at SoFi Stadium in LA for the first of two back-to-back performances on his “JAY-Z 30” tour.
The geography and timing made for an interesting coincidence as Drake held court in the city synonymous with Shawn Carter’s legacy.
Inside Casa Cipriani, approximately 400 guests gathered for a celebration that reflected Drake’s appetite for the finer things. The evening included luxury giveaways featuring Chanel and Hermès handbags, along with a surprise performance from the Backstreet Boys. Drake even joined the group onstage for their signature hit, “I Want It That Way.”
During the festivities, Drake took a moment to address his guests, offering some perspective on reaching another decade of life.
“Tonight is not about a tour, or album release or a bunch of videos we shot, or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive”
He followed that reflection with another declaration that carried considerably more attitude.
“Living well is the best revenge. F**k ’em all.”
Whether the New York celebration was deliberately timed to coincide with Jay-Z’s Los Angeles performances remains unknown. Still, the optics were unmistakable. Drake celebrated four decades of life surrounded by hundreds of guests, expensive gifts, and a soundtrack courtesy of one of pop music’s biggest groups.