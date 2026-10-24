It’s about that time. With Israel approaching its October 27 general election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting political pressure from voters abroad, ongoing corruption proceedings and international scrutiny over the war in Gaza.

Prewar attempts to reform the judiciary led to an unprecedented Israeli-led protest movement in US, which pivoted to hostage advocacy after Oct. 7. Now it is pushing some 50,000 expats to fly in and vote.



Read more: https://t.co/ZKRlMODMYD pic.twitter.com/IdeIpSrGJO — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) October 22, 2026

Get this, an estimated 67,000 Israeli expatriates are reportedly preparing to return home to vote, potentially giving opposition parties an additional boost in a closely contested election.

Masses of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night as part of an anti-government demonstration, days before the October 27 general election, with protesters calling for a commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught.



The election… — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2026

Make no mistake this election matters well beyond Israel.

Check this out, under Israeli election rules, most citizens living overseas cannot vote remotely. They must physically return to Israel to participate, creating a significant logistical challenge for expatriates determined to influence the country’s political future.

Israelis abroad are flocking home for the election. No one knows how they will vote, but it is reasonable to assume they will lean heavily towards opposition parties https://t.co/dFK9fucofE — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 18, 2026

The grassroots AID Coalition, through its “Fly&Vote” initiative, has reportedly helped organize the effort. Initial projections placed participation around 53,000 voters before a subsequent survey raised expectations to approximately 67,000.

This could sway one side or another.

The movement has gained urgency following the October 7, 2023 attacks and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza. Many participants reportedly blame Netanyahu’s government for security failures and its handling of the war.

Political analysts estimate that returning expatriates could influence between 1.5 and two seats in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, potentially affecting coalition negotiations. Netanyahu’s Likud party has reportedly challenged aspects of the initiative through legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s campaign has intensified its focus on Iran, with the prime minister warning that Tehran has “pulled the pin” on efforts to revive its nuclear weapons program.

His calls for confronting Iran’s leadership have drawn criticism from political opponents who question the timing of the escalating rhetoric. Reports of potential Israeli-American military coordination have further heightened regional concerns.

Netanyahu also remains a defendant in three domestic corruption cases involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A bribery conviction could carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The prime minister has repeatedly rejected the proceedings as a politically motivated “witch hunt” while seeking postponements of hearings because of wartime responsibilities.

Internationally, an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza continues to complicate Netanyahu’s diplomatic travel. Israel disputes the court’s jurisdiction and rejects the allegations.

With one of the most crucial elections approaching, overseas voter participation could become an important factor in determining Israel’s next government. The outcome will also shape the country’s military direction, diplomatic relationships and Netanyahu’s political future.