Jay-Z brought his Jay-Z30 celebration to Los Angeles on Friday, October 23, kicking off the first of two nights at a sold-out SoFi Stadium. Following packed shows in New York, London, and Paris, the icon launched the final weekend of his landmark run honoring his groundbreaking catalog, influence, and lasting cultural legacy.

Opening the night with “Hovi Baby,” Jay-Z launched into timeless hits like “Izzo,” “Run This Town,” “Hard Knock Life,” and “Dirt Off Your Shoulder.” A standout highlight came when he welcomed Blue Ivy Carter to the stage, who played piano melodies for “The Story of O.J.” and “Dead Presidents.”

The evening also paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, weaving a nod to “Hussle & Motivate” into “Hard Knock Life” alongside the “Last Time I Checc’d” instrumental during “On to the Next One.” Jay-Z later surprised the crowd by bringing out Scarface for “This Can’t Be Life” and “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” before closing out the show alongside John Legend and DJ Khaled for a performance of “God Did.”

Star-studded attendees included Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, G-Eazy, Tia Mowry, and Omari Hardwick. Throughout the celebration, Jay-Z wore custom ensembles designed by June Ambrose.

JAŸ-Z, SoFi Stadium, Friday, October 23 — Set List

Hovi Baby

Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

Beach Is Better

FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt

N*gga What, N*gga Who (Originator 99)

Run This Town

The Story of O.J. (Blue Ivy Carter)

Dead Presidents (Blue Ivy Carter)

Where I’m From

Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)

Lucifer

No Church In the Wild

Can I Live

Family Feud

U Don’t Know

On to the Next One

Clique

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

I Know

Never Change

This Can’t Be Life (Scarface)

Mind Playing Tricks on Me (Scarface)

Song Cry

99 Problems

Girls, Girls, Girls,

Excuse Me Miss / La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again)

Change the Game

Give It to Me / Money, Cash, Hoes

Jigga My N*gga

Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)

Empire State of Mind

Paris / Big Pimpin’

GOD DID (DJ Khaled, John Legend)