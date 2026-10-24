Jay-Z brought his Jay-Z30 celebration to Los Angeles on Friday, October 23, kicking off the first of two nights at a sold-out SoFi Stadium. Following packed shows in New York, London, and Paris, the icon launched the final weekend of his landmark run honoring his groundbreaking catalog, influence, and lasting cultural legacy.
Opening the night with “Hovi Baby,” Jay-Z launched into timeless hits like “Izzo,” “Run This Town,” “Hard Knock Life,” and “Dirt Off Your Shoulder.” A standout highlight came when he welcomed Blue Ivy Carter to the stage, who played piano melodies for “The Story of O.J.” and “Dead Presidents.”
The evening also paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, weaving a nod to “Hussle & Motivate” into “Hard Knock Life” alongside the “Last Time I Checc’d” instrumental during “On to the Next One.” Jay-Z later surprised the crowd by bringing out Scarface for “This Can’t Be Life” and “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” before closing out the show alongside John Legend and DJ Khaled for a performance of “God Did.”
Star-studded attendees included Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, G-Eazy, Tia Mowry, and Omari Hardwick. Throughout the celebration, Jay-Z wore custom ensembles designed by June Ambrose.
JAŸ-Z, SoFi Stadium, Friday, October 23 — Set List
Hovi Baby
Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
Beach Is Better
FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt
N*gga What, N*gga Who (Originator 99)
Run This Town
The Story of O.J. (Blue Ivy Carter)
Dead Presidents (Blue Ivy Carter)
Where I’m From
Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)
Lucifer
No Church In the Wild
Can I Live
Family Feud
U Don’t Know
On to the Next One
Clique
Dirt Off Your Shoulder
I Know
Never Change
This Can’t Be Life (Scarface)
Mind Playing Tricks on Me (Scarface)
Song Cry
99 Problems
Girls, Girls, Girls,
Excuse Me Miss / La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again)
Change the Game
Give It to Me / Money, Cash, Hoes
Jigga My N*gga
Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)
Empire State of Mind
Paris / Big Pimpin’
GOD DID (DJ Khaled, John Legend)