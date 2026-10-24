Malik Beasley‘s NBA career has taken another troubling turn as the former Detroit Pistons guard is reportedly negotiating a guilty plea with federal prosecutors in connection with a sports betting investigation that has rocked professional basketball.

Former NBA player Malik Beasley is negotiating a plea agreement with Department of Justice lawyers over his alleged role in a bribery and betting scheme, one of his attorneys confirmed Saturday. https://t.co/0G0caCJyUv — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2026

According to the reported court developments, Beasley is preparing to admit involvement in an alleged gambling scheme centered on manipulating individual performances during NBA games in 2024. The accusations involve player proposition bets, commonly known as prop bets, which allow gamblers to wager on specific statistical outcomes such as points, rebounds, and assists.

Former NBA player Malik Beasley is negotiating a plea agreement with the Department of Justice after initially pleading not guilty to charges that he altered his play in certain games in 2024 to enrich sports bettors and ease his own debts, his attorney said Saturday.



Full… pic.twitter.com/ZEyM4drDlO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2026

Federal investigators have reportedly examined whether Beasley intentionally performed above or below certain statistical thresholds to benefit individuals placing wagers. The alleged arrangement also involved efforts to address outstanding gambling debts, with former NBA player Ed Davis among those identified in connection with the investigation.

The potential legal consequences are substantial. The reported charges include wire fraud, bribery in sporting contests, and money laundering, offenses that could carry significant prison sentences depending on the final agreement and sentencing determination.

Beasley’s financial situation makes the allegations particularly striking. Across nine NBA seasons, including stops with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons, the veteran shooting guard earned approximately $60 million in salary.

His involvement in the investigation reportedly derailed a potential $42 million contract extension, a massive setback for a player who had established himself as a valuable perimeter shooter.

The investigation is part of a broader federal crackdown on alleged gambling misconduct involving professional basketball figures, raising serious concerns about the integrity of games and the growing influence of legalized sports betting.

Beasley initially pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has emphasized that no plea agreement has been finalized. A decision is expected in the coming days.

For a player once positioned to secure another multimillion-dollar NBA payday, the next major development in his career could unfold inside a federal courtroom.