Former President Barack Obama returned to Ohio with plenty to say about Trump and the direction of the country, energizing Democrats at a packed “Fighting for Ohio” rally inside Cleveland’s Public Auditorium ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama pic.twitter.com/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

With just 10 days remaining before voters head to the polls, Obama appeared alongside Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial hopeful Dr. Amy Acton, delivering a politically charged speech that mixed humor, criticism of the Trump administration, and calls for Democrats to turn out in force.

OBAMA: Iran didn't have nuclear weapons because I had put a deal in place and I didn't have to fire a missile to do it. I just had to engage in diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/gpbVnmNIpi — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Obama took aim at Trump’s White House renovations, using the subject to poke fun at the president’s priorities. He also revisited his administration’s nuclear agreement with Iran, defending the diplomatic approach that became one of his signature foreign policy achievements.

The former president’s appearance marked his first Ohio campaign stop in years, bringing national attention to two closely watched contests with significant implications for the state’s political future.

Brown, who previously represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate, is seeking a return to Washington. His campaign has centered on challenging the current administration and presenting himself as an advocate for working families, an approach that has long defined his political identity in a state with deep manufacturing roots.

Acton, a physician and former Ohio health director, also addressed controversy surrounding Republican opponent Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign advertisement featuring her estranged mother. Acton accused Ramaswamy of exploiting painful experiences from her childhood, including abuse and neglect. Ramaswamy has defended the advertisement, maintaining that it challenges Acton’s campaign claims.

The governor’s race has become increasingly competitive, with both parties investing heavily in advertising and voter outreach.

Brown faces Republican Senator Jon Husted in a contest that could help determine control of the Senate. Ohio Republicans are also mobilizing supporters, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance campaigning in the state.

For Obama, who carried Ohio in both 2008 and 2012, the Cleveland appearance underscored the state’s renewed importance in national politics.

With Election Day approaching, both parties are focused on translating campaign energy into votes.