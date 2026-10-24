Students at Texas Southern University are making their voices heard in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, marching together to cast their ballots for Democratic candidate James Talarico as his campaign gains momentum among Black voters across Texas.

🚨 BREAKING: Texas Southern University students are now marching together to vote for James Talarico.



Talarico is running on healthcare for all. pic.twitter.com/HjVjCG8dj3 — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) October 24, 2026

With healthcare for all among his central campaign priorities, Talarico is finding an increasingly receptive audience among young voters and communities eager to see their concerns reflected in Washington.

🔥 TALARICO JUST WENT OFF ON ELON MUSK. And he did NOT hold back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1r5qUiDWod — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 24, 2026

Recent polling illustrates the enthusiasm surrounding his candidacy. A Fox News poll released October 21 showed Talarico leading Republican opponent Ken Paxton by 65 percentage points among Black voters. A September New York Times/Siena survey painted an even wider gap, with Black voters favoring Talarico 91% to 7%.

Community advocates credit his visibility and willingness to engage voters directly, including appearances at major cultural gatherings like the State Fair Classic football game, for helping build that connection.

Meanwhile, Paxton enters the general election carrying years of legal controversies that continue to follow his political career.

In 2020, eight senior officials from his attorney general’s office reported allegations of misconduct involving a political donor to the FBI. Those accusations eventually contributed to his impeachment by the Texas House in 2023, although the Republican-controlled state Senate acquitted him.

Federal prosecutors subsequently declined to pursue charges in 2024. That same year, Paxton resolved a separate, long-running securities fraud case through an agreement involving restitution.

Fresh scrutiny emerged in October after reporting revealed that Paxton and his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, invested $600,000 through a previously described blind trust in a company operated by a convicted fraudster.

Paxton maintains that the investigations against him were politically motivated. Talarico has repeatedly characterized his opponent as “the most corrupt politician in the state’s history”.

With Donald Trump and Elon Musk backing Paxton, the race has become a high-stakes political showdown.

For Texas Southern students heading to the polls together, their participation reflects the growing importance of young Black voters in determining who represents Texas in the U.S. Senate.