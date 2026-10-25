Jay-Z delivered a star-studded moment during his JAŸ-Z 30 anniversary celebration at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, inviting his 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, onstage as a featured pianist.

Taking over the keys during the opening night of his two-date Los Angeles run on Friday, October 23, 2026, Blue Ivy accompanied her father on live renditions of his classics “The Story of O.J.” and “Dead Presidents.”

A Standout Musical Moment Onstage

While fans have previously seen Blue Ivy showcase her dance talents alongside mother Beyoncé during the Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter Tour, her performance with Jay-Z highlighted her self-taught piano skills:

Stage Presence: Accompanying Jay-Z on the keys for both tracks, Blue Ivy delivered a clean piano solo to close out the 1996 classic “Dead Presidents.”

Accompanying Jay-Z on the keys for both tracks, Blue Ivy delivered a clean piano solo to close out the 1996 classic “Dead Presidents.” Father-Daughter Connection: Before introducing her, Jay-Z rallied the crowd, telling the stadium to “make some noise for the one and only Blue Ivy Carter tonight.”

Before introducing her, Jay-Z rallied the crowd, telling the stadium to “make some noise for the one and only Blue Ivy Carter tonight.” Warm Farewell: Following the two-song set, the pair embraced before Blue Ivy bowed to the cheering crowd, blew kisses, and exited the stage.

“She won’t let us get her a teacher. She doesn’t want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she’ll be like, ‘Play it again,’ and then she’ll teach herself… She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do.” — Jay-Z to GQ

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child Cheer from the Audience

Adding to the landmark evening, Beyoncé watched from the VIP section alongside her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Videos captured by concertgoers showed the trio dancing and singing along throughout the show.

The Los Angeles concerts—celebrating 30 years since the release of Jay-Z’s seminal debut album Reasonable Doubt and 25 years of The Blueprint—also featured guest appearances from Scarface, John Legend, and DJ Khaled.