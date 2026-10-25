Through restorative aesthetics, professional education, and community advocacy, Beverly Hills-based entrepreneur Christy Marie is helping people feel comfortable in their own skin. Even outside of the treatment room, Christy connects her work in beauty with her experiences as a mother and a nonprofit founder supporting families affected by autism.

Christy’s appreciation for beauty and self-expression was on display earlier this month during Beverly Hills Fashion Week, held October 9-11, 2026. Co-founded by CEO Tammy Barr, the luxury fashion platform brings together international couture houses and rising design talent. The weekend featured multiple runway presentations, culminating on October 11th at the iconic Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Attending the festivities dressed in her own distinct style, Christy celebrated fashion, beauty, and individuality with fellow guests.

As the founder of Posh Beauté, Christy has worked in permanent makeup since 2012, developing a specialized practice in restorative and paramedical pigmentation. Her services include areola restoration for breast cancer survivors, scar camouflage after surgery or trauma, and brow restoration for individuals with hair loss. Each procedure is customized to the client’s skin, anatomy, medical history, scar tissue, and desired outcome. For Christy, however, the significance of her work goes beyond its technical results. Many clients come to her after experiences that have changed how they see themselves, whether through illness, surgery, injury, or other personal challenges. She wants to help them feel more familiar with their reflection without suggesting they need to become someone new.

That perspective also influences her professional ambitions. Christy hopes to expand her work with women navigating the physical and emotional effects of medical experiences while forming new relationships with healthcare professionals and survivor organizations.

“I would especially love to expand my work with women who have experienced breast cancer, surgery, scarring or physical changes that altered the way they see themselves,” she shares.

Through industry education, speaking engagements, and professional training, Christy also encourages other practitioners to approach restorative services with sensitivity. She believes technical expertise must be accompanied by an understanding of the person behind each procedure. Through creating a respectful and individualized environment, practitioners can help clients feel supported throughout the process.

Furthermore, motherhood has influenced Christy’s understanding of achievement and flexibility, teaching her that progress rarely follows a universal timeline. Instead of measuring success through productivity or professional growth, she strives to have a career that accommodates the realities and priorities of family life.

“Some days I’m incredibly productive. Other days, motherhood changes the entire plan by 9:00 in the morning. Both are still meaningful days,” she says.

Her experiences raising her sons also inspired the creation of Elevate Autism Foundation, a nonprofit for autism awareness, education, advocacy, resources, and community partnerships. Having navigated the challenges of researching therapies, understanding available services, and advocating for her children, Christy understands how overwhelming the process can be for families seeking guidance. Through the foundation, makes resources more accessible while helping families find connection and community. Her long-term vision includes creating a physical space where families can receive support and feel welcomed without judgment.

“There should be evidence-based support and excellent professionals, absolutely, but there should also be warmth, community, joy and room for the whole family to simply be human,” Christy explains.

Although Posh Beauté and Elevate Autism Foundation serve different communities, both reflect Christy’s belief that people deserve to be understood as individuals rather than defined by a diagnosis, medical history, or physical appearance. In the next few years, Christy plans to continue developing her restorative aesthetics practice while expanding her educational and philanthropic initiatives. She is particularly interested in collaborations that bring together medical professionals, survivor organizations, and community partners for more thoughtful support systems.

Her appearance at Beverly Hills Fashion Week was another opportunity to celebrate her passion for fashion and expression. She believes that beauty is not about erasing the past or pursuing perfection, but about feeling comfortable in who you are. Through artistry and community building, she demonstrates a compassionate understanding of what it means to feel seen.

For more information, visit Posh Beauté or follow Christy Marie on Instagram.