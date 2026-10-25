Two ranked SEC teams head into Week 8 priced as underdogs. In a board snapshot taken early on Wednesday, October 21 (ET), No. 11 Tennessee was quoted at 46% to win at South Carolina, and No. 7 Ole Miss was quoted at 41% to win at No. 19 Texas.

Both prices run against the rankings. Tennessee is 6-1 after a 26-10 win over Alabama, while Texas enters Saturday after consecutive 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida. The Florida loss dropped the Longhorns from No. 7 to No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee at South Carolina: The Home Side Leads the Board

Moneyline snapshot (October 21)

South Carolina 55%

Tennessee 46%

At a 55% quote, a South Carolina contract costs about 55 cents and settles at $1.00 if the Gamecocks win, before fees. The two sides add up to 101% because quoted prices include the gap between what buyers pay and what sellers receive.

The board sits well apart from early projections. ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor gave Tennessee a 59.9% chance to win early this week, while the market has South Carolina ahead.

Tennessee’s quarterback situation is one factor to watch. Freshman Faizon Brandon started the first five games but has been slowed by a right shoulder injury suffered against Texas, and sophomore George MacIntyre has started the last two games. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the Vols are expected to start MacIntyre for a third straight game. Against Alabama, MacIntyre completed 21 of 31 passes for 197 yards.

South Carolina is coming off an open week. In its last game, a 38-19 win over Florida, LaNorris Sellers threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Key Outcomes Across the Board

The prices in this update come from the NCAAF page of Fanatics Markets, the prediction market platform within the Fanatics ecosystem. The page shows how the college football betting conversation translates into event contracts. Each Week 8 matchup is listed with Moneyline, Spread, and Total questions, and each contract settles at $1.00 if its outcome occurs and $0 if it does not.

Elsewhere on the board in the same snapshot, the ranked teams were quoted as favorites:

No. 1 Miami 93%, Pittsburgh 8%

No. 13 Alabama 84%, Texas A&M 17%

No. 6 Indiana 72% at Michigan, Michigan 29%

No. 2 BYU 71% at UCF, UCF 31%

Spread and Total lines on the board can be adjusted, and each line carries its own price, so the moneyline quotes give a more direct read on each game. Prices move with trading and news, and a quoted price may no longer be available when an order is placed.

Ole Miss at Texas: The Board Backs the Home Side Despite the Ranking Gap

Moneyline snapshot (October 21)

Texas 59%

Ole Miss 41%

Texas is the lower-ranked team but the market favorite. The Longhorns fell to No. 19 after two straight three-point losses, and quarterback struggles shaped both results. Manning threw an interception in the final minute against Oklahoma, and against Florida he completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards before losing a fumble on a sack with under two minutes left.

On Monday, coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Manning as the starter for Saturday, saying “He’s our starter” while adding that he needs to see a better version of his quarterback. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that backup KJ Lacey would get more first-team practice reps this week.

Ole Miss arrives off a 31-3 win over No. 13 Missouri. Trinidad Chambliss accounted for four touchdowns, Kewan Lacy ran for 122 yards on 16 carries, and the Rebels held Missouri to 39 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on ABC.

What Traders Are Watching

SEC availability reports. Reports run from midweek through pregame. Tennessee’s quarterback status and Lacy’s health are two items to follow. Lacy was in and out of the medical tent with a lower-body issue against Missouri before returning to the game.

Texas’ quarterback room. Any change in Manning’s status or a larger role for Lacey would give traders new information on a game the market currently leans toward Texas.

Fresh prices before kickoff. Every figure above reflects the October 21 snapshot. Quotes update continuously, so check the live board before relying on any number.

Conclusion

Week 8 opens with two ranked SEC teams priced below 50% on the road. South Carolina leads Tennessee on the board despite early projections favoring the Vols. Texas holds a 59% quote against a higher-ranked Ole Miss team after two straight losses. Quarterback news sits at the center of both games, from Tennessee’s expected third straight start for MacIntyre to the added first-team reps for Texas’ backup. With availability reports still to come, these prices reflect one moment in the week rather than a forecast of Saturday’s results.

FAQs

What does a 55% quote mean on a college football event contract?

A 55% quote means the contract costs about 55 cents. It settles at $1.00 if the named outcome occurs and $0 if it does not, before fees. The quote reflects the price traders are currently willing to accept, not a prediction from the platform.

Why do the two sides of a matchup add up to more than 100%?

Quoted prices include the gap between what buyers pay and what sellers receive. In the Tennessee and South Carolina snapshot, the two sides added up to 101%, so a displayed figure is best read as a quoted price rather than an exact probability.

Why is Texas quoted as the favorite against a higher-ranked Ole Miss?

Rankings and market prices measure different things. A poll orders teams based on voter opinion, while a market price reflects what traders are willing to pay on a specific outcome. In the October 21 snapshot, the home side Texas was quoted at 59% despite its lower ranking.

Can these prices change before kickoff?

Yes. Quotes update continuously as trading activity and news arrive, including injury updates from SEC availability reports. Every figure in this update reflects the October 21 snapshot.

Who can trade college football event contracts?

Trading is limited to adults 21 and older who are physically located in an eligible state or territory. Availability can change, so check the current list before trading.