Naomi Cordae

Rapper Cordae has publicly addressed his breakup with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on his newly released track “Helpless,” a collaboration with Anderson .Paak featured on their joint project, Heavy is the Crown.

The song offers the North Carolina-raised artist’s candid perspective on the end of their nearly six-year relationship, expressing deep regret over raising their three-year-old daughter, Shai, across separate households.

Reflecting on Regret and Raising Daughter Shai

The pair, who began dating in 2019 and welcomed daughter Shai in July 2023, officially announced their separation in early 2025. While Osaka previously described the split as amicable—praising Cordae as a “great person and an awesome dad”—“Helpless” marks the first time Cordae has detailed his own emotional processing of the separation.

In the track, Cordae reflects on accountability, fatherhood, and the challenges of co-parenting after a high-profile split:

“Was never my intention to raise a daughter in separate homes… Although you ain’t a man if you can’t admit it when you was wrong / Can’t see it coming down my eyes, so do it through this song.” — Cordae on “Helpless”

The raw lyrics also sparked online speculation among listeners after Cordae included lines hinting at the possibility of expecting a second child, though no official confirmation has been made regarding his current personal life.

Maintaining Mutual Respect and Co-Parenting

Despite the emotional weight of the track, Osaka and Cordae appear to maintain a supportive co-parenting dynamic.

Following the release of Heavy is the Crown, fans noticed the tennis star leaving a “like” on social media posts promoting the collaborative album—mirroring her previous statements that she remains grateful for their time together and the growth that came from their relationship.

While Osaka continues her return to top-tier tennis competition on the WTA tour, Cordae’s latest release underscores how both stars continue to navigate parenthood and personal evolution under the public eye.