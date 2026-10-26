A$AP Rocky is facing accusations of creative theft after a visual featured in his “Shroom Clouds” music video sparked backlash from artists and fans who believe the rapper’s team borrowed heavily from another creator’s work.

Full stop. Seems like a there’s been a few creative theft accusations floating around the rap game lately, however some may have more merit than others. We’ll let y’all be the judge on which ones hold water and which ones don’t.

A$AP Rocky accused of using visuals from a 2019 video in his “Shroom Clouds” music video 👀🚨



– The original creator has shared a comparison highlighting the similarities between the two videos



– The accusations add to the backlash over Rocky’s use of AI, with multiple AI… pic.twitter.com/PBCUMjztUt — ATP (@ATP_RAP) October 25, 2026

The controversy gained traction across social media after creative director and VFX artist @cache_bunny shared a side-by-side comparison highlighting striking similarities between an original video and imagery appearing in Rocky’s release.

The allegations have also raised questions about the growing use of artificial intelligence in music video production, particularly when existing creative work may be incorporated into new projects without permission.

According to online critics, Rocky’s team may have used AI-assisted editing or digital compositing to recreate the original shot, potentially removing its subject and replacing it with the rapper.

The video’s credits reportedly acknowledge several “AI Artists,” including Spike, Red, and Ces, adding another dimension to the conversation surrounding creative ownership and attribution.

Reacting to the attention, @cache_bunny wrote:

“I’ve gotten over 600 messages about this so far. I don’t know what to do about it yet, but clearly this has struck a major chord with the creator community, which is nice to see. Stealing artists work is not ok, and that’s not the precedent we want to set. I can’t understand why they didn’t just reach out to license the clip, or make their own version inspired by it.

If anyone has advice on what to do please let me know”

The accusations remain unproven, and the similarities alone do not establish whether copyrighted material was improperly used.

Rocky and his creative team have yet to publicly address the allegations.

The dispute adds to an increasingly important conversation within entertainment about how artists protect their original work as AI-assisted production becomes more widespread.