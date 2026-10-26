Former President Donald Trump raised eyebrows during a recent campaign stop in Port Huron, Michigan, after making direct comments about rapper Nicki Minaj.

🚨 Donald J. Trump:



"I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss." pic.twitter.com/ITuADMPyZg — Wolf Brief (@wolfbrief_) October 26, 2026

Addressing the crowd at the event, Trump singled out the rap superstar while speaking from the podium. “By the way, I looked at one HELL of a BEAUTIFUL ASS before — NICKI MINAJ! That’s HARD to miss!” he declared to the audience before adding, “STAND UP! That’s hard to MISS!”

The unexpected shoutout quickly caught the attention of attendees and fans online as the moment made waves across social media.

Donald Trump says Nicki Minaj has a “beautiful a**” in Port Huron, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Hl0qHPtPJq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2026

The leader of the Barbz was onboard Air Force One over the weekend and attended a rally alongside President Trump in Michigan.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung hit social media and highlighted her candidacy: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Meanwhile, She shared her presence online, hashtagging #AirForceOneBarbie.