Former Minnesota Governor, WWE legend Jesse Ventura and Predator co-star had plenty to say about President Donald Trump and the Republican Party during a wide-ranging appearance on political commentator Hasan Piker’s Twitch livestream.

Jesse Ventura: “If Donald Trump woulda gone in the military, he woulda been the guy that wet his bed, cried for his mom, went hysterical, and would be carted out in the middle of the night. The man’s a coward. He’s a bully. All bullies are cowards. That’s why they’re bullies” pic.twitter.com/fKow32iP6v — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 25, 2026

Ventura, a former Navy serviceman who served two tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War era, took aim at Trump’s military record, specifically the medical deferments he received for bone spurs that kept him out of military service.

Jesse Ventura: “My whole family has fought at war for this country. Here’s the part that pisses me off Hasan: I did two tours, 17 months, so did my brother. Southeast Asia. That was at the same time Donald Trump was running and hiding like the coward he is. Why didn’t he join us… pic.twitter.com/QtiIsQTKvu — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 25, 2026

The outspoken former governor called Trump a “coward” and a “bully,” arguing that the president’s conduct and temperament would never have suited military life.

Ventura’s criticism extended to the Republican Party, which he described as “fascist and anti-Constitution,” citing the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and American military interventions as examples of what he views as the party’s disregard for constitutional principles.

He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming midterm elections, framing the vote as a critical moment for Americans concerned about preserving constitutional government and holding elected officials accountable.

The conversation ventured well beyond domestic politics.

Ventura revisited his experiences meeting former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and discussed his longstanding skepticism surrounding the official account of the September 11 terrorist attacks, a subject that has generated controversy throughout his political career.

In one of the stream’s more unexpected moments, Ventura brought up Trump’s youngest son, Barron, offering to personally purchase his military uniform if he decided to enlist.

The remark drew laughter from Piker, who appeared entertained by Ventura’s unfiltered delivery throughout the discussion.

Ventura, who served as Minnesota’s governor from 1999 to 2003, has maintained a reputation for challenging political institutions and speaking openly about his disagreements with both major parties.

His latest appearance demonstrated that the former professional wrestler remains an outspoken voice in America’s increasingly contentious political conversation.