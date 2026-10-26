“People don’t wake up thinking, ‘You know what I’d really love to do today? Engage with the healthcare system,’” Danica Collins says. “They wake up wanting to live. Go to work, take care of their kids, play basketball, build a business, go on a date, make money.”

It is a simple reality, yet the medical industry routinely misses it. Collins—a biotechnologist, healthcare strategist, and National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC)—has built her career around a question most clinical executives forget to ask: What does medical advice actually look like on a busy Tuesday morning?

Through her coaching and strategy platform Dia-Log (and its sister initiative Dia-Buddie), her work with major biopharma and wearable-tech brands, and her sports-health coverage for ClutchPoints, Collins connects clinical science with everyday culture. Rather than treating medicine, athletics, and daily life as separate worlds, she approaches them as the same conversation.

From St. Petersburg to the Chicago ‘L’

Born on October 7, Collins spent her early childhood in St. Petersburg, Florida, riding her bike to the beach and playing outdoor sports before her family relocated to Johnson City, Tennessee, when she was 12. Her upbringing was anchored in civic involvement; her parents worked closely with the NAACP, the Urban League, local churches, and organizations supporting children with special needs. Instead of leaving Collins at home, they brought her into the room.

“I watched my parents build relationships, speak in big rooms, and serve people,” Collins recalls. “So I learned very early: your life is not just about you. And because my mom is all about fun, I also learned that responsibility and joy can coexist.”

That mindset was tested on January 21, 2005, when Collins was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 14 years old. Her parents refused to treat the diagnosis as a reason to shrink her world.

“It was more like, ‘Okay, this is hard. You can do hard things. Now let’s prepare,’” she says. Learning to prep her food, manage insulin, and plan ahead turned preparation into a form of personal agency—a habit she says kept her from “waiting until life is perfect before you start living it.”

Wanting to understand the mechanics of the human body, Collins earned her Master of Science (MS) and entered the biotechnology and healthcare strategy fields. Still, for nearly a decade after her diagnosis, she managed the condition largely on her own, knowing only two other people with Type 1 diabetes.

Then she moved to Chicago. Riding the ‘L’ train one day, she spotted a young woman wearing an unfamiliar insulin pump and asked her about it. That conversation led to an invitation to a local meetup for young adults with diabetes. Within a week, Collins went from knowing two people with the condition to a network of more than 60.

“I remember thinking, ‘Where have y’all been my whole life?’” Collins says. “I already knew how to survive diabetes. What I didn’t know was how different it felt to live with it when you weren’t doing it alone. In healthcare, we give people a lot of information. Information tells you what something is. Belonging changes what you believe is possible for yourself.”

Challenging the Room in Biotech and Med-Tech

As her profile grew—including national roles as a Sanofi spokesperson for Tzield, a MannKind spokesperson for Afrezza, and a Dexcom Warrior—Collins began pushing back on how healthcare institutions talk to the public. When asked how she uses her biotechnology background to break down complex medical jargon for everyday people, she challenges the premise of the question.

“I don’t think people are bad at understanding healthcare. I think healthcare has often been bad at making itself understandable,” Collins says. “People don’t live inside PowerPoints. What does a clinical recommendation mean when somebody is working two jobs, raising children, doesn’t trust the system, doesn’t have transportation, or eats differently than the clinical example? Knowledge you can’t use is just information.”

She is equally direct about what real representation looks like inside executive healthcare and technology spaces. While she recognizes the value of younger generations seeing a woman of color working as a scientist, executive, and entrepreneur, she argues that optical diversity isn’t enough.

“A person of color in the room does not automatically make the room diverse,” Collins says. “There are different cultures, socioeconomic backgrounds, geographies, disciplines, and ways of thinking. Think about healthcare technology: Who decided which problem was worth solving? Who was included in the clinical research? Who designed the product, and who can afford it? Those decisions happen long before somebody appears in an advertisement. The goal isn’t just to make the room look different. The goal is to make the thinking in the room better.”

Sweat Tech, Beach Volleyball, and “Full Game Health”

That focus on practical utility drives Collins’s work in sports and consumer technology. She has worked alongside wearable-tech company Hydrosense, exploring the potential of sweat-sensing technology to give athletes and everyday users real-time insight into hydration and electrolyte balance. Even so, she remains skeptical of the tech industry’s obsession with raw metrics.

“More data does not automatically equal better health,” she explains. “If I give someone 100 new data points and they don’t understand them, don’t trust them, or don’t know what to do next, have I really helped them? The future of wearables isn’t just sensing more. It’s translating better.”

Outside of corporate strategy, Collins is a competitive CBVA beach volleyball player and a 2024 New York City Marathon finisher. She is quick to point out that she doesn’t compete to prove a point about her diagnosis. (“Apparently, every once in a while, I just like making my life unnecessarily difficult by signing up for 26.2 miles,” she jokes.)

Instead, athletics helped shape her Full Game Health philosophy—the belief that performance isn’t reserved for professional athletes.

“A surgeon is performing. A CEO is performing. A teacher standing in front of 30 kids is performing. A parent trying to get everybody fed, dressed, and out the door before 8 a.m. is absolutely performing,” Collins says. “Elite athletes have entire teams thinking about sleep, hydration, nutrition, and recovery. Regular people have game days, too. We just call them Monday.”

Her personal mantra, Thrive With It, is a deliberate departure from the perfectionism of modern wellness culture.

“‘Thrive With It’ does not mean I wake up every morning excited to have diabetes. Some days diabetes is diabetes-ing,” she admits. “Sometimes thriving looks impressive from the outside, like running a marathon or walking into a boardroom. Sometimes it is much less Instagrammable: correct the blood sugar, drink the water, change the plan, rest. Both count. I don’t want health to become another performance people feel like they’re failing at.”

Television, Global Access, and What Comes Next

Right now, Collins is focused on taking health conversations out of clinical settings and putting them directly into entertainment and community spaces. Alongside her work with ClutchPoints and a new podcast in development, she has partnered with The Able Channel to produce an original lifestyle television series. Currently wrapping up its final round of production funding, the show uses food, travel, relationships, and culture as entry points for health literacy.

“We’re not trying to make another show about being sick—we’re talking about living,” Collins says. “You can’t just put a blood-pressure cuff in the corner of an event and call it community engagement. You have to understand the culture of the room, listen first, and speak like a human being.”

Her reach is expanding internationally as well, including philanthropic work in Ghana supporting hospital expansion and medical resource access. Whether she is consulting on health innovation, competing on the sand, or stepping in front of the lens, her focus remains on building capacity for the people around her.

“Somewhere along the way, I realized I don’t take care of myself just to have good numbers,” Collins says. “I take care of myself because there is a life I want to be present for—people I want to love, places I want to see, and games I still want to play. I don’t need to be the only voice in the room. I’d rather help build a better room.”