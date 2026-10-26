Jay-Z returned to SoFi Stadium on Saturday, October 24, for the second and final night of his sold-out Jay-Z30 Los Angeles run. Wrapping up a milestone global tour that included sold-out stops in New York, London, and Paris, the hip-hop icon delivered a massive victory lap spanning his three-decade career.

Opening with “The Watcher 2,” Jay-Z set the tone before bringing out Oakland legend Too $hort for “Blow the Whistle.” He kept the energy high with hits like “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and “Beach Is Better.” Once again paying homage to the late Nipsey Hussle, he blended elements of “Hussle & Motivate” and “Last Time I Checc’d” into “Hard Knock Life” and “On to the Next One.”

The night reached a peak when Snoop Dogg joined him for “Murder Was the Case,” followed by Dr. Dre hitting the stage alongside Snoop for a legendary run of West Coast anthems, including “The Next Episode,” “California Love,” “Nothin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” and “Still D.R.E.” Jay-Z closed out the milestone event with “Empire State of Mind,” “Big Pimpin’,” “Public Service Announcement (Interlude),” and “Encore.”

Celebrity guests in the house included Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Bryant, Jessica Alba, and Wizkid, with Jay-Z wearing custom looks styled by June Ambrose throughout the night.