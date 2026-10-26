TMZ originally reported, production on the upcoming Miami Vice reboot reportedly came to an abrupt halt in Brooklyn after a man allegedly threatened a crew member with a large knife, turning a late-night filming session into a police investigation.

Man With Butcher Knife Arrested On Set of Michael B. Jordan's 'Miami Vice '85' https://t.co/ki68PeM2fS — TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2026

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. near Bay Parkway and McDonald Avenue, where the production team was working on Miami Vice ’85, the new Universal Pictures film starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

Alex Perez, a 23-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested Friday night after allegedly wielding a large butcher knife and threatening a crew member on the Brooklyn set of Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming movie, Miami Vice '85.



The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. near Bay… pic.twitter.com/R1QVpHDvBq — Evener Entertainment (@ETheEvolution) October 25, 2026

According to reports, 23-year-old Brooklyn resident Alex Perez allegedly confronted a crew member, identified as a man in his early 40s, and threatened him with a knife.

A man has been arrested after pulling out a knife during dispute on the set of 'Miami Vice '85' pic.twitter.com/NgqjhI1pBk — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 25, 2026

Police responding to the scene detained Perez and reportedly recovered a large knife from his sweatshirt pocket. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although the confrontation prompted production officials to shut down filming for the remainder of the evening.

Perez was subsequently arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Reports also indicate that he has five previous arrests connected to allegations involving gang activity, assault and burglary. Those earlier arrests do not establish guilt in the current case.

The disruption comes as Universal continues production on its highly anticipated revival of the iconic crime franchise.

Jordan is set to portray Ricardo Tubbs, while Butler takes on the role of Sonny Crockett, bringing a new generation of Hollywood star power to the characters originally made famous by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson.

The film is currently shooting across New York and New Jersey, with filmmakers revisiting the atmosphere and crime-driven storytelling that helped make the original television series a cultural phenomenon during the 1980s.

Despite the Brooklyn incident, filming is expected to continue, with the movie scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2028.