Luka Doncic is wasting absolutely no time making his presence felt this NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar delivered a sensational 52-point performance against the Utah Jazz, powering his team to a 132-123 comeback victory and securing the league’s first 50-point outing of the 2026-27 campaign.

52 & the dub 🔒 pic.twitter.com/RGL5ehgGPF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 25, 2026

Doncic put together an offensive clinic, finishing with 52 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the young season. His ability to control the tempo, create opportunities for teammates and score from virtually anywhere on the floor left Utah searching for answers throughout the night.

The performance also earned Doncic another place in Lakers history. He became the first player in franchise history to record at least 50 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five three-pointers in a single game.

LUKA JUST ERUPTED FOR 52 POINTS 🚨



🪄 52 PTS

🪄 8 REB

🪄 10 AST

🪄 2 STL

🪄 8 3PM

🪄 LAKERS ROAD WIN



He becomes the first player in @Lakers franchise history to record 50+ PTS, 10+ AST, 5+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a single game! pic.twitter.com/mfUAJSEJYB — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2026

Adding to the milestone, Doncic reached 3,000 career points in a Lakers uniform in just 95 games, further illustrating how quickly he has established himself as the centerpiece of the franchise.

Los Angeles initially found itself trailing before turning the game around with a dominant second quarter. Doncic led the charge, repeatedly attacking Utah’s defense and creating scoring opportunities that helped shift momentum.

Austin Reaves provided plenty of support, contributing 29 points as the Lakers’ backcourt combination relentlessly pressured the Jazz and capitalized on trips to the free-throw line.

Social media quickly erupted as fans celebrated another unforgettable performance from the Slovenian superstar, with many calling it ‘Luka Magic.’

The Lakers’ official account joined the celebration, posting ’52 & the dub’ following the victory.

With Los Angeles undefeated through three games, Doncic’s latest masterpiece has given Lakers fans plenty to be excited about as the new season gets underway.