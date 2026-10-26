Nicki Minaj Floated as the Next White House Press Secretary

The Trump train and the circus of conservatism continue as they are eyeing a new press secretary. Nicki Minaj is the candidate. Yes, Nicki Minaj.

The leader of the Barbz was onboard Air Force One over the weekend and attended a rally alongside President Trump in Michigan.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung hit social media and highlighted her candidacy: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Meanwhile, She shared her presence online, hashtagging #AirForceOneBarbie.