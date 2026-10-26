It was a landmark weekend for Felicia and Ben Horowitz, as they hosted the 4th Annual Paid In Full Foundation Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards on Saturday, October 24th, 2026. Through the Foundation they co-founded, they are committed to honoring the pioneers whose extraordinary contributions helped shape hip-hop into one of the most influential cultural movements in the world.

Over the past several decades, hip-hop has evolved from a grassroots art form born in New York into a global phenomenon. Along the way, it has created countless careers, generated tremendous wealth, and, most importantly, given generations of young people hope, inspiration, and the belief that a better future is possible.

Yet many of the original artists who helped build this cultural movement have never received recognition commensurate with their contributions to music, the arts, and society. The Paid in Full Foundation seeks to help change that through its grantmaking program, honoring the individuals who laid the foundation for hip-hop while providing them with meaningful resources to continue pursuing their creative and intellectual passions and contributing to future generations.

In addition to the honor, each recipient received a five-year grant totaling $500,000 to bless the world with their creative talents.

The Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards, presented by the Paid in Full Foundation, celebrated the pioneers of hip-hop whose artistry and innovation shaped the culture. These awards honor the originators and storytellers who built the foundation of the genre and influenced generations worldwide. They are given to legendary artists in recognition of their lasting impact, ensuring their legacies are celebrated with the respect and visibility they deserve. These great artists also serve as the artistic directors of the Paid in Full Foundation as they collectively select the subsequent years winners.

Hosted by Jay Pharoah and Roxanne Shanté , the gala featured live performances and appearances from Nile Rodgers , Grandmaster Caz , Grand Puba , Mr. Wiggles , Syncopated Ladies , Ice Cube , Reverend Run , NAS , DJ Battlecat , Fab 5 Freddy and others.

In attendance were the Foundation’s Board of Directors Benjamin Horowitz, Felicia Horowitz, Stephen J. Stoute , Michelle Ebanks, Quincy Jones III , and NAS.

During the 4th Annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards the transformational artists were honored and celebrated through each category. All net proceeds raised from the impactful event will directly support The Paid in Full Foundation’s mission to empower hip-hop pioneers and other creatives.

This year’s Hip Hop Grandmaster award recipients are legends Kurtis Blow & The D.O.C

Ralph McDaniels received the Contributor Award, presented by the Paid in Full Foundation, recognizing his lasting contributions to hip-hop culture and his role in expanding the genre’s reach and influence.

Nile Rodgers received the Quincy Jones Award, honoring the legendary artists whose work in jazz, rock, and R&B laid the musical foundation for hip-hop and continues to influence generations of artists.

The evening also featured notable attendees such as Gayle King (CBS News journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings), Scarface (music artist), Rakim (music artist), Johnny Gill (recording artist), Doug E. Fresh (music artist), Van Jones (CNN commentator, author and criminal justice reform advocate), Kool G Rap (music artist), Kool Moe Dee (music artist) , Andrew Farkas (real estate investor and founder of Island Capital Group), Adam Neumann (WeWork co-founder and real estate entrepreneur), Mark Davis (owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces), Sandra Douglas Morgan (president of the Las Vegas Raiders), Michael Ovitz (co-founder of Creative Artists Agency and former president of The Walt Disney Company) and David Goggins (motivational speaker), Eddie Griffin (Actor, comedian), Brice Butler (Former NFL player), David Ghiyam (Motivational speaker), Michael Davis (Former NFL player), Alice Marie Johnson (American criminal justice reform advocate).

The evening concluded with a powerful celebration of hip-hop’s enduring legacy, honoring the artists and cultural visionaries whose contributions continue to shape music, creativity, and communities around the world.

Through the annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards and its philanthropic initiatives, the Paid in Full Foundation remains committed to ensuring the pioneers who built the culture are recognized, supported, and celebrated for generations to come.