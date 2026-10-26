A 15-year-old faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and firearm possession by a delinquent after a Saturday night mass shooting left 11 people wounded near Florida A&M’s football stadium.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell shared that a physical altercation between individuals who knew each other led to the gunfire. “At this stage of the investigation, none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets,” Revell noted.

According to CNN, the injured include six juveniles, with the youngest being 11 years old. A victim’s grandmother was also hurt while fleeing. The incident occurred hours after FAMU’s homecoming game at Bragg Memorial Stadium, though authorities have not confirmed a connection to the event.

The investigation remains active, and police indicate that additional arrests are possible.