DJ Akademiks has some thoughts about Drake’s recent musical output, and his criticism centers on how the Toronto superstar develops and releases records. According to Akademiks, Drake has adopted a more spontaneous creative approach that sometimes leaves promising ideas without the attention they deserve.

🚨 Akademiks says DRAKE’S creative process has CHANGED, and criticizes him for sometimes catching a great idea and releasing it before fully developing it into a complete song.



“For all Drake fans, Drake’s PROCESS has changed a bit.”



Ak says older Drake records felt much more… pic.twitter.com/3CTfFewHXX — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) October 27, 2026

“For all Drake fans, Drake’s PROCESS has changed a bit.”

Akademiks believes Drake’s earlier releases reflected a more deliberate recording process, with songs arriving fully developed and carefully constructed. These days, he argues, the rapper occasionally moves on from an exciting musical concept before realizing its full potential.

“He catches a little buzz… and he LETS IT GO.”

“That’s a legit CRITICISM of him.”

Akademiks pointed specifically to Drake’s track “Quebec,” revealing that he personally texted the rapper requesting a completed version. He felt the record had enough potential to warrant further development.

“Why not make it into a really fucking AMAZING song?”

The conversation also offered some insight into Drake’s current mindset. Akademiks says the rapper has compared his creative freedom to the Blogspot era, when artists regularly shared unfinished material, experimental records, and spontaneous releases with listeners.

“He used to NEVER work it out in front of us. He used to just give us the FINAL product.”

“This is the closest we’ve ever gotten to Drake almost SHOWING HIS PROCESS.”

Akademiks has previously questioned changes in Drake’s production formula, particularly the diminished presence of longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, whose atmospheric production helped define much of the rapper’s signature sound.

Drake’s continued stream of releases suggests he remains comfortable experimenting publicly and maintaining momentum. For Akademiks, the question is whether some of those ideas could become considerably stronger records with more time in the studio.