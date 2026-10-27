Atlanta native and chart-topping newcomer Belly Gang Kushington took center stage at the home opener for the Atlanta Hawks against the Houston Rockets on October 24, 2025. The rising star performed his Billboard Hot 100 hit single “WTF GOIN,” which recently reached No. 50 on the charts.

Since its June release, the viral track has amassed over 88 million total streams and more than 15 million music video views. It has also dominated social media, breaking into TikTok’s Top 50 and climbing to No. 4 on its Viral Chart.

In addition to his solo success, Kushington was recently featured on BigXThaPlug’s track “LITE” from his upcoming album. This latest appearance solidifies his place at the intersection of music, sports, and culture. The rapper is fast becoming a prominent figure for local teams, having previously attended the ATL Dreams Finals game and watched the Atlanta Falcons defeat the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.