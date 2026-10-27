Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy headlined the halftime show at the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Paris at the Stade de France, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New Orleans Saints. Performing hits including “Ye,” “On the Low,” and “Last Last,” the Nigerian superstar shared the stage with French artists Yseult, Joé Dwèt Filé, and judo legend Teddy Riner.

The weekend also marked the launch of Burna Boy’s debut sneaker collaboration with On under the campaign concept “No Giant Stands Alone.” The collection features the Cloudmonster BB in Sienna alongside THE ROGER Clubhouse BB in White and Mars.

Closing out the weekend, Burna Boy won Best Crossover Artist of the Year at the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards, beating fellow nominees Bruno Mars, DJ Snake, Shenseea, and Steve Aoki.