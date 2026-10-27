Grammy-nominated Memphis rapper GloRilla has announced her next single, “Jiggly Bow Bow,” featuring rap star Sexyy Red. Arriving Nov. 6 via Yo Gotti’s CMG label and Interscope Records, the track is accompanied by official cover artwork.

The two rap stars teased the collaboration on social media, dressing up as elderly women in a viral snippet while rapping along to the record. “Jiggly Bow Bow” marks another chapter in their frequent collaborative history, following their hit “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” from GloRilla’s 2024 debut album GLORIOUS, as well as features on Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky,” Summer Walker’s “Baller,” and Chris Brown’s “Call Your Name.”

GloRilla continues to ride high on the success of GLORIOUS, which achieved the highest first-week sales for a female rapper on the Billboard 200 in 2024. Beyond her music career, the artist recently expanded into entrepreneurship with the launch of GloVerse, an on-demand marketplace for booking verified beauty professionals.