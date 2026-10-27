House Democrats Report Details Allegations Against Donald Trump

A report released on Monday by US House Democrats details an investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The document contains new claims from Beatrice Keul, a model and former Miss Switzerland, regarding an encounter at New York’s Plaza Hotel in November 1993.

During interviews with committee staffers, Keul stated she met Trump at a press event when she was 24. She claimed Trump promised to help with a visa and admission to New York University, telling her, “I will take care of you.” Keul said Epstein then approached her, identifying himself as “Don’s best friend” and inviting her to Mar-a-Lago. Trump has stated he ended his friendship with Epstein long before criminal suspicions arose, calling him a “creep.”

According to The Telegraph, Keul claimed a representative later invited her upstairs, where Trump allegedly assaulted her. Keul described the incident as “brutal,” adding that Trump afterward “sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated his promises to arrange for a visa and NYU admission, and made her promise she would keep quiet, saying, ‘[T]he show must go on.’”

These claims expand on statements Keul made in October 2024, when she accused Trump of groping her. At the time, she told The Daily Mail, “He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress. He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could.”

The White House denied the allegations, with a spokesman calling the report “a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements.”