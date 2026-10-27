Unbelievable but here we are. Israel’s latest national election has left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing another political showdown, with early exit polls suggesting that neither his governing alliance nor the opposition has secured enough parliamentary seats to take control of Israel’s government.

Exit polls: Netanyahu's opponents projected to win 70 seats, including 17 for Arab parties; PM's bloc projected to win 50 pic.twitter.com/7jbBluSUxE — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 27, 2026

Projections released Tuesday, October 27, by major Israeli television networks indicate that Netanyahu’s Likud party remains the country’s largest political force. The party is expected to capture approximately 25 seats in the 120-member Knesset, narrowly ahead of former military chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party, which is projected to win between 21 and 23 seats.

The bigger challenge comes down to coalition building.

BREAKING: Early exit poll results are showing Netanyahu’s coalition and the opposition coalition both falling short of the seats needed for a majority.



🔴 LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/6gTzKogVEg pic.twitter.com/HrNY9tsJxL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 27, 2026

Channel 12, Channel 13, and Kan 11 each project approximately 50 seats for Netanyahu’s political alliance and 53 for the main opposition bloc. Channel 14, a network generally supportive of Netanyahu, offers a significantly different forecast, placing his coalition at 60 seats.

On the left are Israeli voters in a left-leaning stronghold that doesn’t support Netanyahu.



On the right are Israeli voters in a right-leaning stronghold that supports Netanyahu.



The left might win in Israel. That’s Trump’s biggest nightmare. pic.twitter.com/QRfNrNK07c — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 27, 2026

Under Israel’s parliamentary system, securing 61 seats is the critical threshold for commanding a governing majority. Even the most favorable projection leaves Netanyahu facing difficult negotiations.

One of the election’s biggest developments involves Arab-Israeli voters, whose unusually strong turnout could dramatically influence the country’s political direction.

Early projections suggest Arab-led parties could secure between 17 and 18 parliamentary seats, potentially giving them considerable leverage in determining Israel’s next government.

Historically, Netanyahu and leading opposition figures have resisted forming governing coalitions dependent on Arab-led parties. Their projected electoral strength could complicate efforts to assemble a majority.

Israel’s electoral system gives smaller parties substantial negotiating power, allowing groups with only a handful of seats to influence government formation, cabinet appointments, and national policy.

The country has experienced repeated political stalemates in recent years, with coalition disagreements triggering multiple elections.

Official ballots are still being counted, and the final results could shift the balance by several seats. Once the results are certified, coalition negotiations will determine who has a viable path to governing.

Should those negotiations fail, Israel could face another national election, extending the political uncertainty surrounding Netanyahu’s leadership and the country’s future direction.