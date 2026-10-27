Lil Durk is making another push to return home as his federal legal battle continues, and one of Hip Hop’s biggest names are stepping forward in support of his release.

J. Cole writes a letter in support of Lil Durk, ahead of his upcoming trial:



“To the Honorable Judge Fitzgerald,



I hope this letter reaches you in good spirits. My name is Jermaine Cole, professionally, I’m a musician known by my stage name, J. Cole. With respect to your time,… pic.twitter.com/URbWnPZCeP — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 27, 2026

On October 27, attorneys representing the Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, submitted a new bond package requesting his release ahead of a November 4 hearing. The filing comes after Durk’s September 11, 2026 acquittal in a federal murder-for-hire case, which his defense believes strengthens his argument for pretrial freedom.

Among the supporting documents included a letter from J. Cole, advocating for Durk to be allowed home under court supervision.

Lil Durk’s legal team has officially submitted his bond package ahead of the November 4 hearing,



with terms so strict that violating them could leave his family “penniless.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/lWZEkWakbu — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 27, 2026

Cole reportedly highlighted their Grammy-winning collaboration, “All My Life,” while emphasizing Durk’s positive influence and personal growth.

The filing also includes support from an unexpected source. The mother of the victim connected to Durk’s previous murder-for-hire case reportedly informed the court that her family does not oppose his release.

Durk remains incarcerated while facing separate federal charges involving Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering, commonly known as VICAR, and a related firearms offense. Prosecutors allege his Only The Family collective operated as a criminal enterprise.

His attorneys, Brian Steel and Drew Findling, have characterized the additional prosecution as a “pathetic pivot,” arguing that the earlier acquittal raises serious questions about the government’s case.

Meanwhile, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has postponed the upcoming trial until August 30, 2027, following requests from both sides for additional time to examine extensive evidence.

Durk’s defense previously proposed a $5.2 million bond package.

With nearly another year before trial, the November 4 hearing could determine whether the rapper remains behind bars or returns home under federal supervision.