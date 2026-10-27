JAŸ-Z Set to Headline Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show

Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation announced that JAŸ-Z will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The performance will broadcast across ESPN, ABC, Disney+, and NFL+, alongside Spanish-language telecasts.

A 25-time GRAMMY Award winner, four-time Emmy winner, and the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the iconic artist continues a landmark era. The announcement follows JAŸ-Z 30, a year-long celebration marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt. The milestone featured immersive experiences and record-breaking sold-out stadium concerts in New York, London, Paris, and Los Angeles.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” stated JAŸ-Z. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shared his excitement: “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.”

Apple’s Vice President of Music and International Content Oliver Schusser expressed confidence in the upcoming event, stating, “We know it’s going to be an incredible show.” Executive produced by Roc Nation with director Hamish Hamilton, the show promises to continue the event’s record-setting legacy