Israel’s election drama is creating political headaches far beyond the Middle East, with President Donald Trump facing the possibility of losing one of his closest international allies just days before Americans head to the polls.

JUST IN: Trump urges Israelis to vote for Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday's election, calling him an "outstanding Warrior Prime Minister" pic.twitter.com/5wyQjZYxWX — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 25, 2026

Early exit polls from Israel’s October 27 national election suggest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a difficult road to retaining power. Major television networks project his right-wing coalition winning approximately 50 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition bloc associated with former military chief Gadi Eisenkot could secure 52 to 53.

BREAKING: President Trump issues a second statement endorsing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



This marks the first time a US President has publicly endorsed a candidate in the Israeli elections. pic.twitter.com/t4l0qtj3hi — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 25, 2026

Neither side appears positioned to reach the 61 seats necessary to command a parliamentary majority.

For Trump, the uncertainty arrives at a politically sensitive moment. Republicans are approaching the November 3 midterm elections amid concerns surrounding inflation, elevated fuel prices, and Washington’s escalating confrontation with Iran.

Trump has publicly championed Netanyahu as a “Warrior Prime Minister,” supporting his hardline approach toward Tehran and urging him to “finish the job.” The president has also suggested that Netanyahu’s defeat could leave Washington responsible for continuing that effort independently.

Their political partnership has become a visible component of Netanyahu’s campaign, including advertisements featuring both leaders.

A Netanyahu defeat could complicate Trump’s messaging around American military involvement in the region, particularly as voters weigh the economic consequences of continued instability.

The election also reflects mounting pressure on Israel’s political establishment. Netanyahu’s Likud party is projected to remain parliament’s largest individual party, although his broader coalition faces significant losses.

Meanwhile, unusually strong Arab-Israeli voter participation could deliver 17 to 18 seats to predominantly Arab parties, giving them substantial influence over coalition negotiations.

There may also be opportunities for Washington if Israel’s leadership changes.

Some Trump administration advisers reportedly believe a government led by Eisenkot could provide greater flexibility in regional diplomacy, particularly regarding Gaza and relationships with neighboring Arab governments.

A new Israeli administration would likely prioritize maintaining strong American support while navigating its own domestic political pressures.

For now, Netanyahu could remain in office during prolonged coalition negotiations, leaving Trump managing an uncertain diplomatic relationship as Americans prepare to vote.

The official Israeli results and subsequent coalition negotiations will determine whether Netanyahu survives politically. The outcome could also reshape Trump’s Middle East strategy at a consequential moment for his presidency.