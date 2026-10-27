After a viral video jokingly suggested Nicki Minaj for White House press secretary, prediction-market analysis from The Action Network puts her implied chance at landing the official role at 4 percent, translating to +2400 odds.

The leader of the Barbz was onboard Air Force One over the weekend and attended a rally alongside President Trump in Michigan.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung hit social media and highlighted her candidacy: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Meanwhile, She shared her presence online, hashtagging #AirForceOneBarbie.

While her fans might love the idea, there is no official sign that Minaj has been offered the position. Ben Mendelowitz, Research Analyst at The Action Network, offered his perspective on the viral rumor.

“It’s funny how one lighthearted comment can suddenly put someone’s name in the mix, especially when it’s coming from the White House Communications Director himself. That’s the interesting thing about prediction markets. Even an unlikely suggestion can get people talking,” Mendelowitz said.

He added that while her name is trading at a 4 percent implied chance, the rap superstar remains focused on her music rather than stepping into the White House briefing room.