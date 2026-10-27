NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed strong enthusiasm following the announcement that JAŸ-Z will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium. The performance will broadcast live across ESPN, ABC, Disney+, and NFL+.

Highlighting their longstanding professional relationship, Goodell reflected on the league’s initial deal with Roc Nation. “For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Goodell said.

Goodell revealed that he had envisioned this moment from the very beginning. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”