Following Donald Trump’s comments about Nicki Minaj at a Sunday rally in Michigan, body language expert Judi James analyzed the interaction. James highlighted nonverbal cues ranging from subtle embarrassment to displays of authority.

According to James, Minaj’s face-covering gesture functioned as a “cut-off ritual” suggesting embarrassment after Trump singled her out. Meanwhile, James described Trump’s stage mannerisms as conveying “ultimate power,” noting how his initial polite hand-hold quickly shifted into a wrist-grab “ownership ritual” as he guided her toward the lectern.

“Nicki appears to try to cover her face with her hand in a cut-off ritual that would usually suggest embarrassment. The people around her turn toward her, smiling as she does so.” – Judi James

When Minaj led the crowd in a “We love Trump” chant, James noted Trump stood directly behind her, “beaming, basking and gently rotating”. Minaj maintained her own command on stage, displaying gestures of “A-list authority”. When she pledged her continued support, Trump responded warmly, holding her upper arms before landing a kiss on her cheek.