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Expert Breaks Down Body Language Between Trump and Nicki Minaj

October 27, 2026
Shawn Grant

Following Donald Trump’s comments about Nicki Minaj at a Sunday rally in Michigan, body language expert Judi James analyzed the interaction. James highlighted nonverbal cues ranging from subtle embarrassment to displays of authority.

According to James, Minaj’s face-covering gesture functioned as a “cut-off ritual” suggesting embarrassment after Trump singled her out. Meanwhile, James described Trump’s stage mannerisms as conveying “ultimate power,” noting how his initial polite hand-hold quickly shifted into a wrist-grab “ownership ritual” as he guided her toward the lectern.

“Nicki appears to try to cover her face with her hand in a cut-off ritual that would usually suggest embarrassment. The people around her turn toward her, smiling as she does so.” 

– Judi James

When Minaj led the crowd in a “We love Trump” chant, James noted Trump stood directly behind her, “beaming, basking and gently rotating”. Minaj maintained her own command on stage, displaying gestures of “A-list authority”. When she pledged her continued support, Trump responded warmly, holding her upper arms before landing a kiss on her cheek.

“As Nicki leads a chant of ‘We love Trump,’ he moves directly behind her. Given their height difference, this allows him to share her spotlight while his nonverbal reactions play out above her head like captions. He stands behind her, beaming, basking and gently rotating like a giant kebab on a rotisserie.” 

– Judi James

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