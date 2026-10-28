Before a doctor’s appointment, it can be surprisingly hard to remember when a symptom started or how often it happened. A health app gives someone a place to jot it down at the time. When they open it again, they should be able to find a clear record—and understand what the app does with the information they’ve shared.

The healthtech chapter of the Alexander Frolov biography runs through Flo and Palta. Flo is among the companies he has invested in and helped build. Palta brings together digital products focused on preventive health and well-being, with Flo and Simple among its brands. It also shows what happens after the first version of an app: teams have to improve it, earn repeat use, and support its growth.

Alexander Frolov biography: the route into healthtech

Alexander Frolov holds an economics degree from the London School of Economics and an MBA from London Business School. He co-founded Target Global and has invested in and helped build companies including Delivery Hero, AUTO1 Group, Revolut, Flo, Finom, Essor, and Perk. Flo brought women’s health into that investment record. He is also a co-founder of Palta and works on strategic projects and co-founding initiatives.

What Palta brings to a health product

Palta describes itself as a group of preventive digital health brands. Its website identifies Flo, a women’s health platform, and Simple, a wellness app with an AI health coach, among its products. The two address different needs. Flo offers a place to follow aspects of reproductive health; Simple offers guidance around nutrition and health habits. Neither becomes valuable merely by adding more screens or more data. The question is whether a person finds a useful reason to come back.

A group can help its companies with problems that recur across products. Palta provides shared expertise across areas involved in building and scaling digital health products. Those shared skills can be useful when a team moves beyond its first version of an app. The people building Flo and Simple still need to understand their own users and make choices suited to each product.

This is the more practical meaning of a portfolio ecosystem in wellness technology. It can connect people who have solved similar problems while leaving room for each brand to develop its own approach. A women’s health platform and a nutrition-focused wellness app may both live on a phone, but the questions users bring to them are different.

Branded image placement: approved Palta or Simple product image.

Alexander Frolov Target Global and the wider healthtech picture

Target Global’s portfolio offers a useful comparison beyond Palta. Docplanner helps patients find doctors and book appointments, while giving practices tools to manage their work. It is a different kind of healthtech: the product must serve both the person looking for care and the provider whose schedule makes that care available. Docplanner is an example from the firm’s wider portfolio.

Other companies show how varied the sector has become. ZOE, an independent nutrition platform, uses personal data and research to shape its app experience. Thriva, also an independent example, combines at-home blood tests with an app that presents results and trends. Both illustrate approaches to data-driven wellness.

Across these products, the technology serves quite different moments: finding an appointment, following a health pattern, choosing what to eat, or understanding a test result. It is easier to assess an app by that moment than by a broad label such as “digital health.”

The questions that follow a wellness app as it grows

The first users can show that a health app meets a real need. Growth puts that early work under more pressure. More people rely on its explanations and share personal information with it. In another country, the same wording may be less clear, expectations may differ, and the rules may change. The company has to deal with those differences in the product and in how it handles users’ information.

Three questions are especially useful when assessing long-term product development:

Is it worth returning to? A reminder or a daily prompt has little value unless the next visit helps the person do something useful.

Does the guidance fit its limits? An app can organize information or suggest a next step, but the way it presents uncertainty matters when the subject is personal health.

Can the experience travel? Translation alone may not address differences in care systems, privacy expectations, or the way people talk about health.

Simple uses AI for coaching, and other health products use data to make their information more relevant. When someone asks a question, they may have no way of knowing how much the app can infer from what they’ve shared. Its answer should help them understand that too. The usefulness of that guidance also depends on how clearly the product communicates what its recommendations can and cannot address.

Why wellness technology belongs in the larger story

Palta has a particular place in the Alexander Frolov biography. His work spans financial tools, consumer platforms, and marketplaces. Palta also connects this part of the Alexander Frolov biography with his co-founding work and strategic projects in wellness technology. The teams behind its apps develop the products people use.

The Alexander Frolov Target Global connection helps explain the setting, but Flo, Simple, and the wider field make the issue concrete. In digital health, growth depends on more than reach. It depends on whether a product continues to be useful, careful, and credible each time someone opens it.