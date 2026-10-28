Alexander Volkanovski has given MMA fans plenty of fights they won’t forget. He beat Max Holloway three times, escaped Brian Ortega’s tightest submissions and returned to the featherweight throne after losing the belt. Somewhere along the way, he also became a fighter people enjoy watching when there isn’t a fight happening.

His success and sense of humor make him a good match for Rainbet sportsbook. The Australian brings a championship résumé, a loyal following and a willingness to have a laugh at his own expense. Rainbet gets a recognizable name with a big personality who can carry a campaign on his own. For fans, his partnership with Rainbet means more chances to see Volk’s lighter side outside the cage.

The collaboration was shared on Volkanovski’s social accounts, including a skydiving themed video carrying the line “Make it rain with Rainbet.” It introduced the partnership with a bit of entertainment, giving fans something more memorable than a photograph of a fighter holding a branded shirt.

Before we get into the partnership, let’s look back at the fights that made Volk a fan favorite.

From Rugby League and Concrete to the UFC

Volkanovski didn’t spend his entire youth preparing for a professional MMA career. Before fighting became his full time job, he played rugby league and worked in the family concreting business. He started MMA training in 2011 to stay fit while playing rugby, then turned that into a career.

Working a physical job and finding the energy to train afterwards is something plenty of fans can relate to. Volk was doing just that.

This is also part of his appeal outside of the cage. Even after becoming a world champion, Volkanovski has never seemed interested in presenting himself as untouchable. He can discuss elite competition while still sounding like someone you might meet at a local gym.

His early ambition was serious, however. Staying fit became learning to fight, and learning to fight became pursuing a career. Once he committed to MMA, the results began taking him far beyond the rugby field.

Volk Earned His Place Against Established Names

Volkanovski made his UFC debut in November 2016, stopping Yusuke Kasuya. Within a few years, he was working through some famous opponents.

Two victories helped him become a title contender. He stopped Chad Mendes in December 2018, then defeated José Aldo by unanimous decision in May 2019. The Mendes fight showed he could recover when a dangerous opponent hurt him. Volkanovski had to work through difficult moments before finding the finish in the second round. Against Aldo, he showed the discipline to stay with a plan over three rounds and outwork one of the greatest champions.

After those wins, people were paying attention. Volk had beaten a powerful wrestler in Mendes and a dangerous striker in Aldo, showing he could handle whatever came his way. For fans following UFC betting lines & props, those wins made Volk a serious opponent heading into his first title shot.

Beating Max Holloway Changed Everything

Winning a UFC title is hard enough. Taking it from Max Holloway meant that Volkanovski had to beat a champion who had made constant pressure with relentless striking against his rivals. At UFC 245 in December 2019, Volkanovski did exactly that. He won a unanimous decision to become a featherweight champion, mostly by using repeated leg kicks to disrupt Holloway’s pace.

It wasn’t a fight that finished with one spectacular punch. He kept making good decisions, scoring and forcing Holloway to adjust. Their rivalry continued with a much closer rematch in July 2020, which Volkanovski won by split decision. When they met for a third time at UFC 276 in July 2022, he won another unanimous decision, completing three victories over the Hawaiian.

For a fighter’s reputation, that kind of rivalry carries lasting weight. Fans might question some of the rounds, but beating a fighter like Holloway three times is a huge achievement.

The Ortega Fight Showed His Nerve

If you watched Volk face Brian Ortega in September 2021, you probably remember holding your breath during that third round.

At UFC 266, Ortega caught him in a tight guillotine choke during the third round. Volkanovski escaped, only to find himself defending a triangle choke soon afterwards. He got out of that too, then attacked with strikes instead of spending the rest of the round simply trying to recover. He eventually retained the title by unanimous decision.

Those submission attempts made the fight look like it could end at any second. Volkanovski had to solve the problem while it was happening, with no pause and very little room for error.

That’s just one of the reasons why people like watching him fight. His confidence has been tested in situations where confidence alone would have achieved very little. Against Ortega, technique, conditioning and composure all had to hold up together.

How Volk Gets the Better of His Opponents

Volkanovski’s best work is in the details. A small change in distance can make an opponent miss. A feint can draw a reaction that creates an opening seconds later. A jab can interrupt an attack before it develops. Over several rounds, those little successes can leave an opponent frustrated.

His second victory over Diego Lopes showed those qualities again. UFC 325 highlighted his footwork, fundamentals and ability to intercept Lopes. If you watch closely, you can spot how he adjusts to what’s coming back at him.

Chasing a Second Belt Brought Tougher Nights

Success at featherweight led Volkanovski to pursue the lightweight championship. His first fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February 2023 went five rounds, with Makhachev winning by unanimous decision. Their October rematch at UFC 294 ended fast, with Volkanovski defeated in the first round. In February 2024, Ilia Topuria knocked him out in the second round at UFC 298 and took his featherweight title.

Those defeats raised difficult questions. Could he recover? Would he still have the reactions needed against younger opponents? How much longer could he compete at the championship level? That’s a demanding position for any athlete. Previous achievements remain, but they cannot win the next fight.

Volkanovski had already secured his place among the division’s leading fighters. Returning to the top required mental strength of preparing for another title fight while everyone debated whether his best days had passed.

Winning the Belt Back Gave Fans Another Reason to Cheer

The answer came at UFC 314 in April 2025. Facing Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight championship, Volkanovski won a unanimous decision and became champion again. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46.

It was a magnificent fight that went beyond a great comeback. He was the first fighter older than 35 to win a title fight in its lighter weight classes.

However, Lopes still gave him difficult moments. Volkanovski had to remain focused when threatened, then return to the movement and striking that were winning him rounds.

Fans could celebrate again. For newer viewers, it was a clear introduction to why he had earned so much respect.

Volk Keeps Delivering

Volkanovski followed that comeback with another unanimous decision over Lopes at UFC 325 in Sydney in early 2026, with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45.

Then came another major fight. On October 24th, 2026, he stopped Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, retaining the featherweight championship by TKO at 4:54 of the second round.

Volk’s latest win gives you plenty to look forward to. He’s still defending his belt, taking on tough opponents and reminding everyone how much he has left to offer. Now comes the fun part between fights: talking about who should face him next and wondering how he’ll handle another challenger.

You can also catch more of his lighter side through his partnership with Rainbet. If you’ve enjoyed watching Volk joke around away from training, the campaign gives you another chance to see him having fun outside the cage.

Volk’s Lighter Side Takes Flight

We’re used to seeing Volk keep his cool with a dangerous opponent in front of him. A skydiving themed comedy skit gives him a very different situation to deal with.

Shared through his social accounts with the message “Make it rain,” the Rainbet video gives you something to enjoy between fight announcements and training updates. After all the tension of a title fight, it’s fun to watch him switch gears. You can admire what he does in the Octagon and still enjoy seeing him have a laugh outside it.

If you’ve followed Volk for a while, you’ll know he’s happy to have a laugh at himself. Watching him take on a skydiving themed skit is a fun change from the intense training clips and serious interviews you usually see before a title fight.

You also don’t need to know his entire fight record to enjoy it. Longtime supporters get more of the humour they already love, while newer fans get to know the man behind the gloves.

That’s something to enjoy between bouts. You can watch Volk chase another championship win, then catch him doing something completely unexpected when the gloves come off.

Volk Already Knows How to Carry a Campaign

Fans have seen that lighter side before. Volkanovski’s previous work with Sportsbet included the “Old Man Volk” character, which played on discussion about his age. Ahead of UFC 314, another comedy sketch presented him as a musician moving through several genres and eras.

Those campaigns showed that he could take a joke, follow a comic idea and give viewers a reason to watch. That’s a rare quality. Being famous enough to attract attention and being entertaining enough to hold it are separate skills.

Volkanovski is great on both sides of his public life. He can explain a difficult matchup seriously, then appear in a deliberately silly promotional video. For Rainbet, that opens up more creative possibilities. Training footage and championship achievements are available, but so are humor and personality.

More Volk Between Fight Nights

There’s a lot to enjoy about following Volk, whether you’ve watched him since his first UFC appearance or only caught up with him during his return to the title. You might love the way he picks opponents apart, back him as a fellow Australian or enjoy how quickly he switches from serious fight talk to having a laugh.

His Rainbet partnership gives you another chance to see that personality outside the usual fight week interviews. Watching a skydiving video, you’ll know he’s happy to get involved in something a little silly. After watching him escape submissions and trade punches with the best in the division, seeing him in a comedy skit is a fun change of pace.

Of course, one video will leave you wondering what he’ll try next. More sketches? Another unexpected role? We’ll have to wait for further announcements, but there’s plenty of room for Volk to keep surprising his fans.

He’s comfortable being himself. He doesn’t have to act intimidating every time a camera turns on, and he’s just as happy being the target of a joke as delivering one. You’ll still tune in for the fights first. But while you’re waiting for his next opponent to be announced, a few laughs with Volk will be there in the meantime.

Another Busy Chapter for Alexander the Great

Volkanovski has reached the point where his name carries several associations at once: the Holloway rivalry, the Ortega escapes, the comeback against Lopes and the latest defense against Evloev.

There is also the man away from competition, happy to join in with a joke and try something unexpected on camera. With Rainbet, you get to see more of the humour that makes Volk so easy to like.

His career provides credibility. His personality gives the collaboration room to be entertaining. And his continued success ensures that fans have current performances to celebrate while they watch what comes next.

Rainbet has plenty to work with when Volk’s up for a laugh. For Volkanovski, it’s another commercial chapter in a career that still delivers plenty to talk about.