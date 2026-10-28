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Flavor Flav Advocates Fans to Support WNBA Plagued by Odd Start Times

October 28, 2026
Shawn Grant

Shout out to advocate’s for Women’s Sports. The WNBA Finals have been anything but easily scheduled. With the Atlanta Dream playing in a smaller arena and the demand at an all-time high, games have been moved to the State Farm Arena. Easy move right? Nah. The Atlanta Hawks have been back in their building causing conflicts.

The latest brings Game 6 of the Finals to a near noon start time. Yes, noon for a Finals game. It’s insane. So with that potentially impacting viewership, Flavor Flav has issued a note online to go to your bossed, which he signed as both “The World’s Greatest Hype Man” and “Official Supporter of Women’s Sports.”

The note reads as a excuse letter for work and offers “There is a very important WNBA Women’s Finals game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries tipping off at 12:30 PM EST.”

And he states strong, “EVERYBODY WATCHES WOMEN’S SPORTS.”

On you employers, set your staff free.

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