Flavor Flav Advocates Fans to Support WNBA Plagued by Odd Start Times

Shout out to advocate’s for Women’s Sports. The WNBA Finals have been anything but easily scheduled. With the Atlanta Dream playing in a smaller arena and the demand at an all-time high, games have been moved to the State Farm Arena. Easy move right? Nah. The Atlanta Hawks have been back in their building causing conflicts.

Game 6 of 2026 WNBA Finals to Be Played at State Farm Arena on Thursday, October 29 at 12:30 P.M. ET pic.twitter.com/LBKlWPZZuZ — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) October 26, 2026

The latest brings Game 6 of the Finals to a near noon start time. Yes, noon for a Finals game. It’s insane. So with that potentially impacting viewership, Flavor Flav has issued a note online to go to your bossed, which he signed as both “The World’s Greatest Hype Man” and “Official Supporter of Women’s Sports.”

Ramona Shelburne on the time crunch with the Dream or Valkyries potentially needing a championship celebration Thursday:



"It could be moved to a practice court." pic.twitter.com/i6cMlKWdnk — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 26, 2026

The note reads as a excuse letter for work and offers “There is a very important WNBA Women’s Finals game between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries tipping off at 12:30 PM EST.”

Thursday is a paid holiday. Because Flavor Flav said so. pic.twitter.com/rI8e9GvjmG — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 27, 2026

And he states strong, “EVERYBODY WATCHES WOMEN’S SPORTS.”

On you employers, set your staff free.