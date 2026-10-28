A former Swiss beauty pageant contestant has accused President Donald Trump of raping her at New York City’s Plaza Hotel in 1993, providing House Judiciary Committee Democrats with a more serious account of an alleged encounter she previously described publicly as sexual assault.

Beatrice Keul, a former Miss Switzerland contestant, told Democratic committee staff that Trump raped her in a hotel suite in November 1993 after allegedly offering to help her obtain a U.S. visa and admission to New York University. Her allegations were detailed in a report released Monday, October 26, examining Trump’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the report, Keul was 24 when pageant organizer Jill Harth recruited her for the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant. During a luncheon at the Plaza Hotel, then owned by Trump, Keul alleged that he approached her with promises of educational and immigration assistance. She also recalled Epstein introducing himself as Trump’s best friend and offering to arrange a visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Keul said she was subsequently invited to meet privately with Trump in an upstairs suite, believing the conversation concerned her professional opportunities. Instead, she alleged, Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her, leaving her bruised and bleeding. She characterized the alleged attack as “brutal” and claimed Trump pressured her to remain silent while reiterating his earlier promises, telling her, “The show must go on.”

The allegation represents a significant expansion of Keul’s October 2024 account to the Daily Mail, in which she accused Trump of forcibly kissing and groping her but said she managed to fend off further advances by redirecting the conversation.

House Democrats acknowledged the difference between the accounts, stating that Keul disclosed additional details during subsequent interviews with committee staff. The report includes a photograph of Keul with Trump and references Harth’s 1997 sexual assault lawsuit against him, although neither independently substantiates Keul’s rape allegation.

The White House categorically denied the accusation. Spokesperson Lauren Bis told PEOPLE, “None of these allegations are true,” and characterized the congressional report as a politically motivated effort to undermine the president.

Trump has not been criminally charged in connection with Keul’s allegations.

The report addresses accounts involving 11 women, including five who have accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in circumstances connected to Epstein. House Judiciary Committee Democrats, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, are demanding greater access to Justice Department records and calling for an independent special counsel to investigate potential Epstein co-conspirators.

Keul’s allegations remain unproven, and no criminal investigation stemming from her newly disclosed account has been publicly announced.