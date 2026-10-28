Kim Kardashian is offering a candid look into her ongoing co-parenting dynamic with ex-husband Kanye West, revealing the emotional balancing act required to keep things smooth for their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In newly revealed excerpts from the book Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, the SKIMS founder detailed the silent burdens, boundaries, and communication methods that define her relationship with the rap icon today.

Protecting the Kids and Keeping an “Open-Door Policy”

Despite their high-profile divorce and past public fallouts, Kardashian emphasized that her primary focus remains shielding their children from adult conflict and ensuring they maintain a strong, positive bond with their father.

Constant Worry: Kardashian admitted that she worries about West “all day, all the time,” calling it a heavy emotional burden to carry while managing boundaries with an ex-spouse.

Kardashian admitted that she worries about West “all day, all the time,” calling it a heavy emotional burden to carry while managing boundaries with an ex-spouse. Shielding Narrative: When the children ask about their father’s absence, Kardashian revealed she often tells them “Dad’s traveling” or crafts stories to protect his image. “I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened… I want them to think their dad is the greatest,” she shared.

When the children ask about their father’s absence, Kardashian revealed she often tells them “Dad’s traveling” or crafts stories to protect his image. “I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened… I want them to think their dad is the greatest,” she shared. Welcoming Environment: Maintaining an open-door policy, Kardashian frequently invites West to her home for family dinners, even offering to leave the residence so he can spend uninterrupted time with the kids. She also maintains close ties with West’s extended family and his wife, Bianca Censori.

Low-Contact Dynamics and Communication

While Kardashian described their co-parenting relationship as relatively smooth in recent months, she attributed much of that stability to keeping direct contact brief and structured.

“It’s been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don’t talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug.” — Kim Kardashian

To maintain healthy boundaries, Kardashian noted that logistically, she primarily communicates regarding schedules and logistics through West’s wife, Bianca Censori, or his management team rather than directly reaching out for everyday conversations.

Despite the ongoing challenges of solo parenting and managing a demanding career, Kardashian maintains that fostering a loving connection between her children and their father remains her highest priority.