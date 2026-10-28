Lamar Odom is Ready to Show “The REAL Me” in OnlyFans Debut

This should be shocking but oddly, it’s not. Lamar Odom is taking his talents to OnlyFans.

The NBA Champion hit social media and announced that it’s his time to takeover the platform. “On The LO!!” he states online. “You’ve seen me on the court. You’ve seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me.”

Who knows what the real Lamar Odom is this time, but this man did overdose in a brothel in Nevada so let’s assume its Not Safe For Work.

He added, “A little more personal. A little more playful. And a side of Lamar you haven’t seen before. Come inside my world. 🔥.”

If you feeling bold enough to check it out. Here you go.